Bayern Crush Wolfsburg 6-0 to Lead Bundesliga

Champions Bayern Munich crushed VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 Saturday with two goals from top scorer Robert Lewandowski, to move ahead of Borussia Dortmund and lead the Bundesliga on goal difference.

Four days before they host Liverpool in their Champions League last 16 second leg, the Bavarians were brutally efficient, scoring twice in three minutes through Serge Gnabry and Lewandowski late in the first half to take control.

James Rodriguez fired in their third in the 52nd and Thomas Mueller, dropped along with Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng from the national team this week, added their fourth. Goals from Joshua Kimmich and Lewandowski completed their rout.

Bayern are on 57 points, ahead on goal difference from Dortmund, who won 3-1 against strugglers VfB Stuttgart.

It was also the 12th consecutive defeat for Wolfsburg coach Bruno Labbadia against Bayern, more than any other coach against a single opponent.