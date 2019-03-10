Live Updates: Governorship/House of Assembly Elections

Umahi’s PDP Wins in All 13 LGs in Ebonyi Guber Poll

(4:12 PM)

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won in all the 13 local government areas in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state. THISDAY gathered that PDP has won all the 24 seats of the state House of Assembly as declared in each of the constituencies in the state. In a landslide victory, Umahi won in the 13 local government areas in the state to beat his main challenger and APC governorship candidate, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji. After collation of the results from the 13 council areas of the state at the INEC headquarters in Abakaliki, the state Collation Officer, Prof. Frank Chukwuemeka-Eze, announced a recess of two hours to enable the commission reconvene and announce the winner of the election. However, there was no objection on the results declared by the local government collation officers by the political party agents. The results in the 13 local government areas include:

1. ONICHA LG PDP – 52,851

APC – 2,497 2. OHAOZARA LGA

PDP – 48,256

APC – 1,004 3. IKWO LGA

PDP – 37,9,47

APC – 11,475 4. IZZI LGA

PDP – 34,199

APC – 13430 5. OHAUKWU LGA

PDP – 30,606

APC – 9,943 6. AFIKPO SOUTH LGA

PDP – 27,720

APC – 9,275 7. EZZA SOUTH LGA

PDP – 27,583

APC – 3,245 8. ISHIELU LGA

PDP – 26,700

APC – 3,105 9. ABAKALIKI

PDP – 26,809

APC – 9,815 10. EBONYI LGA

PDP – 25,830

APC – 5,951 11. AFIKPO NORTH

PDP – 21,245

APC – 7,446 12. IVO LGA

PDP – 19,166

APC – 2,055 13. EZZA NORTH LGA

PDP – 14,181

APC – 2,482 Oyo APC Guber Candidate, Running mate Lose LGs to PDP Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, and his running mate, Samuel Egunjobi, lost their local governments to the PDP in the March 9 governorship election. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelabu lost in Ibadan South- East while Egunjobi did so in Iwajowa Local Government Area. Mr Abiodun Olapade, an Associate Professor from University of Ibadan and the Returning Officer for Ibadan South East announced that Adelabu polled 13, 277 as against PDP’s 24, 556 votes. Similarly, Mr Bashir Awodoyin, Associate Professor, who is the Returning Officer for Iwajowa Local Government announced that APC polled 8, 459 as against PDP’s 9,358 votes. However, Mr Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of PDP won his Ibadan North East Local Government Area with a margin of 18,271 Mr Sunday Olukayode, Associate Professor from Universty Ibadan, while announcing the result, said Makinde polled 30,824 to defeat his close rival, APC which polled 12,553 votes. NAN reports that collation of results was ongoing at the State INEC office at the time of filing this report while the final announcement after the collation will be made by Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (NAN) PDP Wins Guber Poll in 10 LGs in Enugu The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has won the governorship poll in 10 local government areas declared so far at the INEC State Headquarters, Enugu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Enugu State is made up 17 local government areas. The ongoing collation exercise was presided over by Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, the State Collation Officer. The council areas declared are Enugu North, Udi, Nsukka, Oji River, Udenu, Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Nkanu West and Igbo Etiti. Others are Igboeze North, Nsukka and Isiuzo. The results announced so far between the major contenders of the governorship poll, PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are: Enugu North PDP — 15,120 APC — 276 Udi PDP — 25,124 APC — 823 Nsukka PDP — 51,207 APC — 2 Oji River PDP — 22,369 APC — 536 Udenu PDP — 33,437 APC — 334 Aninri PDP — 21,450 APC — 496 Awgu PDP — 23,025 APC —- 1,232 Ezeagu PDP — 21,448 APC — 255 Nkanu West PDP — 30,698 APC — 243 Igbo Etiti PDP — 25,557 APC — 1,223 Igboeze North APC—1,607 PDP—30,666 Isiuzo PDP—19,698 APC—284 Nsukka APC—572 PDP—51,207. (NAN) APC Guber Candidate Wins in 7 of 8 Gombe LGAs (2:52 PM) From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe Results so far released from eight out of the eleven Local Government Areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer in Gombe State, Professor Saminu Abdulrahman, Vice-Chansellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, shows that the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, is leading with 247,472 votes to Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bayero Nafada’s 157,037 votes. The eight LGAs where results have been released are Gombe, Nafada, Kwami, Billiri, Kaltungo, Yamaltu-Deba, Funakaye and Shongom. Bayero Nafada won in only Nafada Local Government Area with 17,937 to Inuwa’s 9,018 votes. Results from Balanga, Akko and Dukku LGAs, all strongholds of the APC are being awaited as at the time of filing this report. Results released are as follow;

Gombe = PDP 21,673, APC 68,384

Shongom = PDP 12,994, APC 13,463

Kaltungo = PDP 22,259, APC 26,744

Yamaltu = Deba, PDP 25,852 , APC 52,521

Kwami = PDP 18,240, APC 30,539

Billiri = PDP 18,063, APC 18,612.

Funakaye = PDP 20,020, APC 29,191. APC’s Sanwoolu Leads in Lagos as INEC Declares Results of 15 LGAs (2:50 PM) Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State leads in 15 local government areas of Lagos State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC won in all the local government results declared so far in the much awaited collation. NAN reports that Sanwoolu defeated his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje, in the Epe, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Lagos Mainland Local Government Areas (LGAs) election results announced and submitted. Other local governments where the APC led are Agege, Apapa, Amuwo-Odofin, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Kosofe, Somolu, Eti-Osa and Surulere. In Epe LGA, APC scored 35, 609 votes to defeat its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party, which polled 6, 464 whereas in Lagos Mainland LGA, APC polled 27,333 and PDP scored 7,265. In Lagos Island LGA, APC polled 31,991 with the PDP scoring 4,346; in Ikeja LGA, APC polled 28,592 and PDP scored 8,109, while in Ikorodu LGA, APC polled 45,879 and PDP got 14,769. In Apapa LGA, APC polled 20, 469 with the PDP scoring 5, 959; in Somolu LGA, APC polled 40, 408 and PDP scored 9,991, while in Agege LGA, APC polled 38, 515 and PDP got 8, 371. In Amuwo-Odofin LGA, APC polled 23, 267 with the PDP scoring 13, 700; in Ibeju-Lekki LGA, APC polled 23, 298 and PDP scored 3,320, while in Eti-Osa LGA, APC polled 30, 504 and PDP got 10, 678. In Oshodi-Isolo LGA, APC 39,945 polled with the PDP scoring 12, 585 ; in Mushin LGA, APC polled 51,899 and PDP scored 8751 while in Kosofe LGA, APC 44, 423 polled and PDP got 14, 351. In Surulere LGA, APC polled 39, 986 with the PDP scoring 13, 733. Other political parties across each LGA scored less than 1000 votes each including the Action Democratic Party (ADP) The election results were presented and accepted by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun. Ogunbodede gave room to political party agents to make and observations before admitting the results. Earlier in his opening remarks, Ogunbodede assured the stakeholders that the exercise would be transparent as much as possible. The exercise, which commenced at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, at the INEC Office, Yaba had been nonstop. Oloye Gboyega Adeniji, the gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) and party agent at the collation centre decried the low voter turnout saying the people stayed in their houses because of intimidation and fear of not being killed. “This is not fair in democracy; there must be opportunity for everybody to vote without intimidation. This is not fear. We are heading to one party state, we are heading to anarchy,’’ Adeniji said. (NAN) Abdulrazaq, Kwara APC Guber Candidate, Wins All 16 LGAs (2:26 PM) The Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has won in all the 16 local government of the state in the governirship election held on Saturday. 15 local government election results had earlier been announced on Sunday morning with the last local government, Baruten, declared on Sunday afternoon. In the result of Baruteen LGA announced by the returning officer, APC polled 26865 votes while PDP scored 7,090 votes. More details shortly… PDP Guber Candidate Leads in Oyo Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, is presently leading other candidates in the results so far declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital. Results of 17 local government areas out of the 33 local government areas in the state have so far been declared at the event presided over by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos. The PDP candidate won in 15 local government areas, while the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, won in one local government area. The councils won so far by Makinde include Ibadan North West, Ibarapa East, Atiba, Kajola, Ido, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Ogbomoso South and Afijio. Others are Oorelope, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Atisbo and Ibarapa Central. The APC candidate however won in Orire and Ogo Oluwa Local Government Areas. Kaduna PDP Governorship Candidate Loses Own Local Government to APC (2:05 PM) By John Shiklam in Kaduna The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democrat Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru, has lost his Kudan local government area to the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election. The results were announced by the returning officer, Prof. Yusuf Amadi, on Sunday at the State INEC headquarters in Kaduna The APC polled 28,624 votes while the PDP scored 22,022 votes. The governorship results collation officer is Dr. Luka Maude. So far, results in five out of the 23 local governments in the state have been released. Apart from Kudan LGA, the other four are: 1. KAURA LGA APC – 8,342 PDP- 38,764 2.MAKARFI LGA APC 34,956 PDP 23, 301 3. JABBA APC -6,298 PDP -22,976 4. JABBA LGA APC – 2,298 PDP – 22,976. Crisis at INEC Collation Centre as Opposition Agents Protest Gov’s Lead in Abia (1:58 PM) Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia Collation of results in the governorship election in Abia State ran into stormy waters as opposition parties disrupted the process at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state office, citing “gross falsification of figures in favour of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu”. Pandemonium broke out after the announcement of results from four local governments with the governor leading in three councils and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Uche Ogah, winning in one. Immediately the result of Umunneochi Local Government was declared with APC candidate receiving just five votes, all the agents of opposition parties jumped up denouncing the figures as “fraudulent”. They staged a walkout forcing the returning officer, Prof Benjamin Ozurumba, the Vice-Chancelor University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), to halt proceedings and call for 10 minutes break, ostensibly to allow tempers to cool down. When collation resumed after the break, the opposition agents stormed the table, insisting that the process must stop, shouting that the figures being reeled out were “unacceptable”. It was a shouting match as opposition party agents squared up with the ruling PDP agents each defending its position. However, the intervention of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gabriel Elaigwu, brought the situation under control. Collation has resumed with the correction of the figures allotted to APC in Umunneochi council. But all the opposition party agents have left the collation venue, vowing they won’t have anything to do with the “charade”. Dapo Abiodun Wins Amosun’s Abeokuta South LGA Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta The Ogun State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has defeated the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in the governorship election held on Saturday in his local government, Abeokuta South. In the governorship election results, Abiodun polled 19,414 votes to defeat the preferred candidate of Governor Amosun, Akinlade of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) who scored 18,767 votes. It would be recalled that Amosun, on Saturday, voted at polling unit 8, Ward 6, Ita-Gbangba, in Abeokuta South LGA of the state. PDP Boycotts Rescheduled Assembly Polls in Kogi LG (1:30 PM)

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State has boycotted Sunday’s rescheduled House of Assembly election. The House of Assembly election held across the country Saturday, but that of Mopamuro Constituency was slated for Sunday because the ballot papers of Ankpa LGA were wrongly sent to the constituency. Confirming the boycott, former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Arch. Yomi Awoniyi, said the leadership of Mopamuro LGA PDP, having consulted with the Zonal and State leadership of the party hierarchy, had withdrawn from Sunday’s (today’s) House of Assembly Election. The withdrawal, according to Awoniyi, is to essentially save lives and properties. In his words, “the brazen ballot box snatching that was experienced in the adjoining local government areas in the yesterday’s elections, the shooting of party agents in a very senseless manner, harassment of PDP candidates in adjoining local government areas, particularly that of Yagba West to be specific and the influx of hoodlums from outside Mopamuro and the incessant gunshots which had reign the skies at night for the last three days, and the Mopamuro House of Assembly election being a stand alone, where all the apparatus of thuggery would be unleashed in Mopamuro, the party feels our victory is not worth the blood of any citizen of this local government area. Awoniyi said “the party is therefore inviting their party agents to stay clear from the election as we’re boycotting the election” A letter boycotting the Assembly election, signed by the Local Government Party Chairman, Olasunmol Fatobi, has already been submitted to the Kogi State Independent National Electoral Commission. APC’s Dapo Abiodun in Early Lead in Ogun (1:21 PM) Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta The Ogun State candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has won seven local governments out of the eight council areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning. The seven local government areas the APC Governorship Candidate has won, include Ijebu-Ode (13,234), Odeda (8,030), Ijebu North-East (7,268), Odogbolu (12,529), Sagamu (23,737), Ijebu East (10,726) and Abeokuta South (19,414). The APM candidate, Hon Adekunle Akinlade, won Ewekoro Local Government Area, where he polled 7,588 votes to beat the APC candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun. Here are Ogun State governorship election results released so far by INEC. (1) Ijebu Ode LGA (11 wards) ADC 349

APC 13, 234

APM 4,401

PDP 7,289 (2) Odeda Local Government (10 wards) ADC 4327

APC 8,030

APM 6,454

PDP 3,482 (3) Ijebu North-East LGA (10 wards) ADC 541

APC 7,268

APM 2,785

PDP 3,482 Results of a polling unit in Ilese was cancelled (4) Ewekoro LGA (10 wards) ADC 3,241

APC 6,492

APM 7,588

PDP 1,418 (5) Odogbolu LGA (15 wards) ADC 1,001

APC 12,529

APM 7,516

PDP 3,418 (6) Sagamu LGA (15 wards) ADC 2,486

APC 23,737

APM 14, 469

PDP 4,415 The results of Ogijo/Likosi was cancelled (7) Ijebu East LGA (11 wards) ADC 574

APC 10,726

APM 5,147

PDP 5,296 (8) Abeokuta South LGA (15 wards) ADC 13,572

APC 19,414

APM 18,767

PDP 1,770 APC Candidate Leads in Kwara Governorship Polls *Party wins 15 Assembly seats (12:50 PM) By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, is leading other candidates in the governorship polls held on Saturday, according to the results from 15 local governments released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Besides, the APC has won 15 state house of Assembly seats. The Chief Returning Officer of the polls, Professor Lyman Sanusi, released the fifteen local government results. Results are as follow L/G. APC. PDP 1. Oyun. APC -11,399; PDP – 3,728 2. Offa. APC- 22,874; PDP – 5,172 3.lrepodun APC -16,155; PDP – 7,339 4.lsin. APC -6,624; PDP – 2,588 5. Moro. APC-18,985; PDP- 5,490 6.Asa. APC- 16,246; PDP- 8,963 7. Edu. APC – 26,805; PDP -6,174 8.Oke-Eko APC-7,423; PDP-4,891 9.lfelodun. APC-23,734; PDP-7,445 10.llorin/South. APC-26,752. PDP -9,489 11llorin /E. APC- 31,521 PDP-10,888 12. Ekiti APC- 7,938. PDP- 3,950 13.Kaima APC -14,829 PDP- 3,386 14llorin/W APC-55,287 PDP-25,583 15.Patigi APC-18,109. PDP-2,578 *Expecting the last local govt, Baruten APC Wins Two Assembly Seats in Ifako-Ijaiye (12:51PM) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two House of Assembly seats in Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos State. The incumbent, Mr Rasheed Makinde, won Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 2, while Mr Adewale Temitope was elected newly for the Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 1. Prof. Smith Jaja, the Returning Officer for Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 1, declared the results at the INEC Collation Centre at Ifako-Ijaye Sunday. Jaja of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, announced that APC candidate polled 16,195 votes to beat the PDP candidate, Mr Adetula Kadejo, who polled 3,263 votes. He said that the total votes cast were 20,780, while rejected votes were 949, and the valid votes recorded were 19,831. “Adewale Temitope of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 16,195 votes,” Jaja declared. Also, Dr Olufemi Fasanmade, the Returning Officer for Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 2, declared Rasheed Makinde of APC as the winner. Fasanmade of the College of Medicine University of Lagos, said that a total of 23,286 votes were cast with 1,010 votes rejected, while valid votes were 22,276. According to him, Makinde polled 18,307 votes to beat his rival, Mr Babajide Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 3,377 votes. “Makinde of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes of 18,307, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said. (NAN) Kwankwaso Loses Own LGA to Ganduje in Kano (12:50 PM) Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Kano State, has lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election. The incumbent governor and candidate of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is seeking re-election, defeated PDP in Madobi LGA where Kwankwaso hails from. Announcing the governorship election results in Madobi on Sunday, the Returning Officer for the LGA, Dr Shehu Usman-Yahaya, said Ganduje won with 182 margin. He said that Ganduje scored 24,491 to defeat the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, who polled 24,309 votes. The APC governorship candidate also won in Rano and Kunchi LGAs. The Returning Officer for Rano LGA, Prof. Mansur Auwalu-Bindawa, said APC scored 16,694 votes to defeat PDP which polled 14,892 votes. In Kunchi LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr Mohammed Yusha’u, announced that APC won with 16,157 votes to defeat PDP which got 13,171 votes. In Makoda LGA, Ganduje also defeated PDP’s candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf. The Returning Officer, Prof. Aliyu Sulaiman-Kantudu, said Ganduje scored 22,788 to defeat PDP which got 9,356 votes. (NAN) PDP Wins Guber, Assembly Poll in Bauchi LGA (12:43 PM) Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bagoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Musa Wakili, has won the state House of Assembly election. Announcing the results Sunday, the Returning Officer of the election in the area, Prof. Kawal Yadumma, said Wakili scored the highest number of 17,231 to defeat his close rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Arkila Simon Taimako, who polled 8,040 votes. Also announcing the result of the governorship election, Kawal said the candidate of the PDP, Senator Bala Mohammed, scored 19,667 votes, while the APC candidate and incumbent Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar scored 7,442 votes. APC Wins Two Assembly Seats in Osun (12:18 PM) Mr Adetoyi Adeyinka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Odo-Otin Constituency seat in Osun House of Assembly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Prof. Mabayoje Aluko, INEC Returning Officer, said on Sunday that Adeyinka scored 13,619 votes to win the seat. Aluko said his closet rival, Mr Adewale Egbedun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 8,304 votes to place second. Similarly, INEC has declared Mr Gbenga Ogunkanmi of APC as winner of Ayedire Assembly seat. Prof. Femi Agboola, INEC Returning Officer, said Ogunkanmi scored 10,090 to emerge winner of the seat. Agboola, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said Ogunkanmi’s closet rival, Mr Solomon Ogunbiyi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 4,171 votes to place second. (NAN)

PDP wins Warri South State Constituency

(12:06 PM)

Mathew Opuoru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of the Warri South Constituency (Two) in Saturday’s Delta House of Assembly election.

Dr Stella Omonigho, the Returning Officer, announced the result on Sunday in Warri.

Omonigho said Opuoru polled 6,769 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mike Okumagba of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 4,853 votes.

“Mr Mathew Opuoru having met the requirements of the law by scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the Warri South Constituency Two House of Assembly Election,” Omonigho said.

Opuoru, who spoke to reporters, attributed his victory to divine intervention and support he enjoyed from the electorate.

He urged those who contested against him to join him in the task of building the constituency.

“I give thanks to God Almighty and all those who voted for me. I want the other candidates who participated in the election to assist me in working for the good of our constituency,” he said. (NAN)

Ganduje Wins Three out of Four LGs in Kano

(11:22 PM)

Results of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kano trickling in, have indicated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has won three of the four LGAs so far announced.

The four local governments, which results have been announced are Albasu, Bebeji, Bunkure and Karaye.

Announcing the governorship election results, the Returning Officer for Albasu Local Government, Prof. Mustapha Hassan-Bichi, said that the APC candidate and incumbent governor Ganduje won the election in the area.

According to him, Ganduje won the election with 25,358 votes to defeat his PDP opponent, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, who polled 18,401 votes.

Similarly, the Returning Officer for Bunkure Local Government, Prof. Nuraddeen Magaji of Bayero University, who announced the governorship election results, said that the APC candidate won the election with 20,271 votes to defeat Abba Kabir-Yusuf of PDP, who scored 19,932 votes.

Announcing the results for the elections in Karaye Local Government, the Returning Officer, Prof. Bello Idris-Tijjani, said that the APC governorship candidate, Ganduje, won with a total of 18,770 votes to defeat his PDP candidate counterpart, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, who posted 17,163 votes.

However, in Bebeji Local Government, the PDP gubernatorial candidate Abba Kabir-Yusuf defeated his APC counterpart, Ganduje.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer for the local government, Prof. Ibrahim Barde of Bayero University Kano, said Kabir-Yusuf won with 18,533 votes with Ganduje securing 17,418 votes. (NAN)

PDP Loses to APC in Asa LG of Kwara

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara, Hon. Razak Atunwa, has lost the governorship election in his Asa Local Government to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chief Collation Officer for the governorship election, Prof. Liman Sanusi, announced the result for Asa Local Government Area at the collation centre in INEC office, Ilorin on Sunday.

Sanusi, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lafia, said AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC polled 16,246 to defeat Atunwa who scored 8,963 votes.

In Ogbondorok/Reke Ward, APC got 781 votes as against 213 votes polled by PDP, while in About/Owode Ward, AbdulRazaq polled 925 votes and Atunwa got 421 votes.

APC scored 344 votes in Okeso Ward to defeat PDP with 239 votes, while in Laduba Ward, APC polled 1,243 as against 362 votes garnered by PDP.

In Afon Ward, AbdulRazaq got 1,384 as against Atunwa’s 569, while APC scored 1,297 votes in Oja Ward as against 472 votes PDP scored.

APC also won in Budo-Efo with 1,195 votes as against 874 votes scored by PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that already results from 11 local governments have been announced.

The local governments are Asa, Oke Ero, Oyun, Offa, Irepodun, Isin, Ifelodun, Moro, Edu, Ilorin South, Ilorin East.

APC was leading in the 11 local governments so far declared.

Results from four local governments of Ilorin West, Kaiama, Baruten,and Patigi were being awaited. (NAN)

APC Wins Three FCT Area Council Chairs

(10:55 AM)

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates have been declared winners in three of the six FCT Area Council Chairmanship seats announced early Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The three councils are the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abaji and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

The incumbent chairman of AMAC, Abdullahi Adamu Candido of APC, was declared winner of the election.

The area council returning electoral officer, Prof Muhammdu Ndagi, declared Candido the victor after polling the total votes of 53,538 to defeat Princess Vivian Anazodo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 35, 753 votes.

While declaring APC the winner of the Abaji Area Council Chairmanship seat, the area council returning electoral officer, Prof Simon Malankwe, who said Alhaji Abdulrahim Ajiya of the APC, polled a total votes of 13,442 to defeat his main challenger, Alhaji Inuwa Ashafa of PDP, who recorded 10,473. Ajiya won with a margin of 2, 973 votes.

APC candidate Adamu Danze, also emerged the winner of Gwagwalada Area Council. The returning officer, Mr Ahmed Shittu, said Danze, who is the incumbent chairman, scored the highest votes of 21,960, at the expense of his closest rival Abubakar Giri, of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who scored 14,105.

APC Wins Two Assembly Seats in Ikorodu

(10:52 AM)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two House of Assembly seats in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incumbent Sanai Agunbiade won Ikorodu Constituency 1, while Nurudeen Solaja was also re-elected for Ikorodu Constituency 2.

Declaring the election results at the INEC Collation Centre in Ikorodu, the Returning Officer for Ikorodu Constituency 1, Prof. Musa Obalola, announced that Agunbiade polled 23,488 votes to beat PDP’s Mukaila Lamina who scored 11,458 votes.

He said that the total votes cast were 38,327 and that rejected votes were 2,075, while 36,255 valid votes were recorded.

“Sanai Agunbiade of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 23,488 votes,” he said.

Prof. Obalola also declared Nurudeen Solaja of APC as winner of the Constituency 2.

He said that a total of 25,770 votes were cast with 1,358 votes rejected, while valid votes were 24,412.

He said that Solaja polled 16,338 votes to beat his closest rival Aro Abiola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 7,241 votes.

“Solaja of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 16,338 votes,” he said. (NAN)

INEC Declares PDP Winner of Supplementary Poll in Ondo

(10:47AM)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Mr Nicholas Tofowomo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Ondo South supplementary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Tofowomo polled 81,892 to defeat incumbent Senator Yele Omogunwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 55,610 votes.

Prof. Kayode Onifade, the INEC Returning Officer for Ondo South, declared Tofowomo winner of the election, having polled the highest number of votes.

“Having satisfied the law by having the highest number of votes in a concluded election, I hereby declare Tofowomo of the PDP winner and he is hereby returned elected,’’ he said.

Tofowomo had earlier polled 79,029 against Omogunwa who scored 51,993 at the February 23 National Assembly election.

The INEC returning officer had declared the election inconclusive over various irregularities in 56 polling units, saying that the cancelled 28,047 votes were higher than the margin of 27,036 votes between Tofowomo and his closest rival. (NAN)

PDP Wins Idon Ward in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna

(10:45 AM)

Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the governorship election in Idon ward of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Ward Collation Officer, Aminu lawal-Alkali, who announced the result in Kajuru, declared Ashiru of the PDP winner having polled 3,554 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Nasir el-Rufa’i of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 721 votes.

Alkali also said that the PDP scored 3,403 votes to defeat the APC which got 873 votes in the State Assembly election in the registration area. (NAN)

APC Wins Four Lagos Assembly Seats in Amuwo Odofin, Agege

(10:25 AM)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two House of Assembly constituencies in Amuwo Odofin area, as well as the two House of Assembly constituencies in Agege area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the results were declared at the INEC Collation Centre in Festac Town.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Timothy Nubi from the University of Lagos, said that Alli-Macaulay emerged winner for Constituency 1 with 7,407 votes, defeating Dipo Olorunrinu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 7,129 votes.

“That Alli-Macaulay Mojisola of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Nubi said.

Also, Mr Olawale Rauf was declared the winner of Constituency 11, with 14,842 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Abimbola Sowemimo, also from UNILAG, said the PDP scored 6,104, ADC got 148, UDP had 69, UPP gathered 51, while other parties received less than 50 votes.

Sowemimo said: “That Rauf Olawale Age Suleiman of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Meanwhile, NAN also reported that the Agree House of Assembly results were declared at the INEC office in Orile-Agege at about 9.00 a.m.

Prof. Olufemi Saibu, the Returning Officer for Agege Constituency 1, said that Mudashiru Obasa of the APC polled 17,434 votes to beat his closest rival, Tahid Muade of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 4,743 votes.

“I Prof. Olufemi Saibu of the University of Lagos, hereby certify that I was the Returning Officer for the Agege state Constituency 1 election held on March 9, 2019.

“That Obasa Mudashiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

The returning officer said that a total number of 24,219 votes were cast in the election in Agege Constituency 1, with 1,374 rejected votes and 22,845 valid votes.

Also, Mr Anthony Adebayo, an Associate Professor of the University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Agege House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Ogundimu Oluyinka of APC the winner.

He said that Ogundimu polled 19,489 votes, followed by Adebiyi Olanrewaju of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 3,479 votes.

“Ogundimu Oluyinka of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner and hereby returned elected,” he said.

Adebayo said that a total of 24,408 votes were cast with 784 votes rejected and 23,624 votes valid. (NAN)

FCT: APC Wins Abaji Chairmanship Election

(10:13 AM)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulraman Ajiya, as the winner of Abaji Area Council in Saturday’s chairmanship race.

Prof. Simon Malaka, the INEC Returning Officer, who announced the result, said Ajiya, the incumbent chairman, scored the highest votes of 13,442 to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Muhammad Ashafa, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 10,473 votes.

He said that “Abdulraman Ajiya of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and having the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was conducted peacefully and the result was announced in the presence of party agents and security personnel. (NAN)

APC Wins AMAC Chairmanship Polls

(10:04 AM)

Mr Abdullahi Candido, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9 Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairmanship election has been declared winner by the Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Ndagi

Declaring the result on Sunday, the returning officer announced that Candido scored a total of 53538 votes to defeat the other 28 contestants.

The election which was contested in 12 wards had a total of 99443 accredited voters and a total of 2615 rejected votes.

The closest contender and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mrs Vivian Anazedo scores a total 35753 votes.

In an interview with journalists after the declaration, Candido who is the incumbent Chairman of AMAC said he was humbled and excited.

He said he was happy and set to render another tremendous service to the people of the council.

The chairman said that electoral process was transparent adding that the election was one around town.

He called on candidates who lost in the election to come on board as there was room in his administration for everyone to serve.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done adding that there was an improvement from Feb. 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Candido urged his supporters to celebrate moderately and pray for more wisdom to paddle the affairs of the council.

Meanwhile, the collation agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Harvest Iyowor said that the election was marred with irregularities.

He said that there were cases of over voting and that the result was not acceptable to his party.

He alleged that there was an undercover and a collaboration to defraud Nigerians living in AMAC.

He said that the that party would challenge the result in court and retrieve the lie mandate from the APC.

On his part, Mr Kwanashie Yahuza, the party agent for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said that there were too many irregularities in the election.

Yahuza, whose party’s candidate, Isokari Tonye, scored a total of 830 votes said though his party would not challenge the result in court, the result was not acceptable by any standard. (NAN)

INEC Declares Kuje Council Polls Inconclusive

(9:45 AM)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kuje Area Council chairmanship and councillorship elections inconclusive.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the council, Zainab Gbefwi, told newsmen that the election was declared inconclusive due to electoral violence in Rubochi.

Gbefwi said that because of the violence, the elections in Rubochi ward and some polling units in Kwaku and Kabi where card readers were not fully used had to be cancelled.

She added that INEC materials were destroyed and some ad hoc staff injured in the course of the violence that occurred.

“At the end of collation, there was no clear winner because the candidate that had the majority votes had one-quarter of two-thirds of the votes cast.

“But the difference between the candidate with the majority votes and the next candidate is very small as compared to the number of registered voters and votes cancelled,” she said.

The returning officer said that re-run elections would be organised in Kabi, Kasa, and other polling units as a result of over voting.

She said that the date for the re-run would be announced later after consultations with the FCT Resident Electoral Officer. (NAN)

APC Wins Daura, Zango Assembly Seats in Katsina

9:15am

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Nasir Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the state assembly seat to represent Daura constituency in the Katsina house of assembly.

Dr. Abdulwahab Musa, the returning officer, who announced the results, said Nasir Yahaya scored 31,062 votes to defeat his opponent Lawal Hussaini of PDP, who scored 8,335 votes and Maryam Maidawa of SDP, who polled only 2 votes.

He said the total number of registered voters were 85,807, while those accredited were 40,822. The votes cast were 40,781, and valid votes were 39,695, while rejected votes were 10,086.

In a related development the electoral body also declared the incumbent speaker of the Katsina house of assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Musa, winner of the Zango state constituency election.

He scored 23,319 votes to win Zango LGA state constituency and secured a seat in the state house of assembly defeating Biniya Umar of PDP, who got 12,229 votes respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elections were conducted peacefully amidst tight security.(NAN)

APC Wins 2 Assembly Seats in Lagos Island

9:08AM

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituencies 1 and 2 in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that the results were declared at the INEC office in Lagos Island at about 3.40 a.m.

Prof. Olaniyi Okedele of the University of Lagos, the Returning Officer for the Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 1, said that a total number of 21,237 votes were cast in the election, with 914 void votes and 20, 323 valid votes.

Okedele said that 10 political parties were registered for the Lagos State House of Assembly by the INEC for constituency 1.

He said that Wasiu Sanni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 18,305 votes to beat his closest rival, Oluwaseun Dosunmu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 1,821 votes.

“Wasiu Olatunji Sanni of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 18,305 votes,” he said.

Also, Prof Solomon Akinboye, of University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Olarenwaju Afinni of APC the winner.

Akinboye said that a total of 19,121 votes were cast with 868 votes rejected and 18,253 votes valid.

He said that Olarenwaju Afinni polled 16,010 votes, followed by Sanni Ismail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2,096 votes.

He said that nine political parties were recognised for the Lagos State House of Assembly by the INEC for constituency 2.

The returning officer said AAP scored 12 votes, AD scored 29, ADC scored 95, DA scored 2, MAJA scored 1, MPN scored 1, while SDP polled 7 votes.

Akinboye declared Mr Olarenwaju Sulaimon Afinni of the APC winner, having satisfied the requirements of law and having scored the highest number of votes. He returned Afinni elected.

“ Olarenwaju Sulaimon Afinni of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 16,010 votes,” Akinboye said.(NAN)

Ondo Election: Corps Member Dies in Boat Mishap

James Sowole in Akure

9:05

A member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) simply known as Ibrahim lost his life in a boat mishap in the riverine area of Ondo State.

Ibrahim from Osun State, served as one of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) ad hoc staff during the House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

The boat mishap was said to have occurred at Agadagba- Obon in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State when Ibrahim and other ad hoc staff were returning from where they served at Arogbo Ward 2.

“A speed boat returning from Arogbo ward 2 capsized at the river bank in Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo Local Government Area after election duty on Saturday.

“Two other corps members who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The corps member who died didn’t use life jacket as at the time of the incident and all efforts to rescue him alive didn’t succeed”, a source said.

Gombe: APC Wins Deba Constituency

9:00AM

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Mohammed Sa’idu has been declared winner of Deba constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dr Mukhtar Baba, the INEC Returning Officer who announced the result in Deba on Sunday, said Sa’idu scored 19,957 to defeat his closest rival Lano Salihu of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 9,526 votes.

He said that the election recorded 31,999 total vote cast, 1,495 rejected votes and 30,504 total valid votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deba constituency has four registration areas which are Deba, Kuri, Kabawa/wajari and Nono.

NAN also reports that the result was announced in the presence of Party Agent’s and security personnel.(NAN)

Assembly Poll: Desmond Elliot Wins Surulere l Constituency Seat

8:30AM

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of the Surulere1 state Constituency election in Lagos State.

The State Constituency Returning Officer, Dr Bolajoko Dixon-Ogbechi from the University of Lagos, made the declaration on Sunday, at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos.

She said that Elliot emerged winner with 15,357 votes, while Mr Benjamin Olasunkanmi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 3,628 votes.

She declared: ”That Desmond Olusola Elliot of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and is returned elected. ”

According to her, Mr Shitta-Bey Oluwarotimi of Alliance for Democracy (AD) came third with 116 votes, Mr Dawodu Oluwaseyi of Accord Party came fourth with 65 votes while Mr Makanjuola Olaseni of YP came fifth with 59 votes.

Dixon-Ogbechi stated that the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 134939, accredited voters was 20340, valid votes – 19357 while the total number of rejected votes was 973.

“The total number of votes cast is 20330 while the results of six units at Igbaja/ Stadium with RA number 06 were cancelled. They were cancelled due to the issues of over voting.

” So, the total number of votes cancelled in the affected areas were

4091, “she said.(NAN)

APC Candidate Wins of Ijebu-Ode State Constituency in Ogun

8:15AM

Mr Kemi Oduwole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Ijebu-Ode State Constituency seat in the Ogun State House of Assembly elections of March 9.

Declaring the results of the election on Sunday in Ijebu-Ode, Dr Oluseye Onabanjo, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Returning Officer said Oduwole satisfied all requirements of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oduwole, with 10,180 votes, defeated his closest rival from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Azeez Ogedengbe who polled 8,152 votes.

Former House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Tola Banjo of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) came third with 4,283 votes.

Oduwole would be replacing incumbent, Hon. Wale Alausa, of the PDP.

“Oduwole Kemi Olaitan of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scoring the highest votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Onabanjo said.

The total number of votes cast by the electorate from 11 wards in Ijebu-Ode was 27,166, number of total valid votes was 26,006 while 1,160 votes were recorded as void.

The total number of registered voters in Ijebu-Ode is 79,841. However, only 27,243 voters were accredited for the polls. (NAN)

APC Candidates Win Somolu I, II Assembly Seats in Lagos

8:05AM

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Rotimi Olowo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of Somolu 1, Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Prof. Adebayo Otitoloju, the Returning Officer for the constituency, made the declaration at INEC Collation Centre in Somolu, Lagos on Sunday.

Otitoloju said that Olowo secured 16, 007 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Olawale Akanni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 2,651 votes.

According to him, 18 political parties contested for the Somolu 1 Constituency seat.

Otitoloju said, “I Prof. Adebayo Otitoloju, hereby certify: that I am the returning officer for the State House of Assembly Somolu 1 Constituency election held on the 9th day of March 2019, that the election was contested.

“That Olowo Rotimi of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Also, at the Somolu II Constituency, Mr Abiru Rotimi of APC emerged the winner with 23,444 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Idowu Taiwo, said Abiru beat Mr Babatunde Aleshinloye-Williams of the PDP who had 7,221 votes.

Taiwo said 17 others also participated in the election.

He said: “I Dr Idowu Taiwo Adebayo, hereby certify: that I am the returning officer for the State House of Assembly, Somolu 2 Constituency election held on the 9th day of March 2019, that the election was contested.

“That Abiru Rotimi Lateef of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.” (NAN)

09-03-2019

Observers, Nwodo, Nwobodo, Cleric Hail Peaceful Election in Enugu

9:45PM

A coalition of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – accredited foreign and local observers, and notable leaders in Enugu State have commended the successful conduct of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, describing the exercise as “peaceful, free and fair”.

This came as results trickling in from polling units across Enugu State indicate the state governor and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and House of Assembly candidates of the party are coasting to victory as the PDP leads with wide margins.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who voted at exactly 9:35am, after trekking from his residence to the polling unit, said that “in all we do in Enugu State, we give God due glory, honour and adoration and by the special grace of God this election will end in praise”

Speaking on behalf of the observers, shortly after Gov. Ugwuanyi cast his vote at his Amube Ward II Polling Unit, a foreign observer from Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), Rotarian Titus A. Alagba, stated that the election was in conformity with the INEC rules and regulations, and thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for “providing the peaceful atmosphere for this free and fair election”.

Also speaking, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who spoke to journalists after voting at his polling unit in Ukehe Ward I, disclsoded that the election “was very peaceful, very orderly and it typifies the peaceful character of our state.”

The former governor of old Anambra State and chieftain of the PDP, Senator Jim Nwobodo, added that the exercise “has been peaceful”. Senator Nwobodo expressed optimism that “PDP will win with a landslide in Enugu State”, saying: “After the result of the last election. If you can see there is no other party here. It is just PDP all through”.

Applauding Gov. Ugwuanyi for the peaceful atmosphere in the state, the elder statesman, who was accompanied to his polling unit by his wife, Pat, said: “This governor is a man of peace and because he is a man of peace, there is peace everywhere in this election. So, I think it will end in praise”.

On his part, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, (Anglican Communion) Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi, INEC and the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the exercise, maintaining it was “orderly, very much peaceful, free and fair”.

The cleric equally lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the way he has been able to hold Enugu State peacefully without discrimination, no party in Enugu will say that probably the ruling party has suppressed them at all”.

According to him, “it is a matter of everybody knowing that Enugu State is a place the governor has given everyone serious playing ground to play politics”.

House of Reps Member, PDP Supporter Killed in Ibadan

9:30

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship and House of Assembly elections has recorded casualities as a serving lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Hon. Temitope Olatoye (a.k.a. Sugar), died on Saturday evening at the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, following bullet wounds he suffered in the head by suspected political thugs in Lalupon area, in Ibadan city, Oyo state.

Also, a boy said to be supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party, was shot by a police officer and eventually died.

The news of the attack on the lawmaker spread within minutes, with some insinuating that he was dead immediately, because of the magnitude of the gun shot wounds.

He was hurriedly wrapped from the attack spot by supporters and taken to the Accident and Emergency ward of the University College Hospital where doctors on duty moments after, moved him to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The UCH public relations officer, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, while speaking on the development, said the lawmaker was moved to the the intensive care, where doctors were battling to save his life.

THISDAY however gathered that he eventually gave up the ghost around 7:45pm.

A close aide of the lawmaker (names withheld), accused some suspected political thugs of a rival politician in the constituency of being responsible for the attack.

Olatoye, who won the 2015 election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, lost reelection two weeks ago under the platform of the Action Democratic Party and vowed never to return to the APC, notwithstanding the overtures reportedly made to him by a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, to join him in aligning with the APC candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

Before his death, he was representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency. Olatoye had in 2011 won an election into the state House of Assembly on the platform of the Accord before he later defected to the then Action Congress of Nigeria.

He was said to be coming from his village where he had gone to exercise his franchise, when the assailant ambushed him.

Two hours earlier, a supporter of the PDP, simply identified as Mudasiru, was shot dead by a police officer in Ile titun area of Ibadan South East local government area.

THISDAY learnt that Mudasiru, in his late 20s, was said to be jubilating over the victory of his party, when a trigger happy officer fired shot which hit the poor boy from the back and ruptured his intestine.

Eyewitness at the scene said he was quickly rushed to Chief Kehinde Ege’s house in Ita Ege, for extraction of the bullets, stating that Ege was almost getting the bullet out but that the boy gave up the ghost having lost too much blood.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Lawrence Fadeyi, who confirmed both incidents begged for more time, within which the police, would make its comprehensive findings available.

He said, “Yes, both incidents are true but kindly give us more time, to come up with a detailed analysis of what really happened.”

Crisis: Ondo Imposes Curfew on Oba Akoko

8:40PM

James Sowole in Akure

Sequel to the breakdown of law and order, which led to the killing of two persons and destruction of property, Ondo State Government on Saturday declared curfew on Oba Akoko, a town in Akoko South West Local Government area of the state.

The declaration of curfew was contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Olugbenga Ale.

There was commotion in the town on Saturday, when suspected political thugs attacked Election Collation Centre for Akoko South West Constituency II, which led to the exchange of gunfire between security agents and the thugs.

The situation shut down the community while about 20 suspects were arrested by security agents.

According to Ale, all citizens and residents of the town are to stay indoor until further notice.

The statement reads: “In view of the massive disruption of the electoral process in Oba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government , leading to indiscriminate and criminal shooting, wanton destruction of ballot boxes, properties, vehicles, homes and the general peace of citizens and Oba Akoko, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has ordered a total proscription of all human and vehicular movement in the town.

“All citizens and commuters through Oba Akoko are to stay indoor.

All roads within the town are closed down with immediate effect, all commercial activities are are shut down with immediate effect.

“All human beings are to remain indoors until further notice.

“Law enforcement agencies have been ordered to arrest anybody seen on the streets and other unauthorised areas.

“Any attempt to test the will of security agencies will be dealt with decisively.

“All residents of Oba Akoko are to obey this instruction until further notice”.

The statement warned all residents of the town to adhere strictly to the order and remain indoor until further notice.

Fayose Loses Unit, Ward to APC

8:10PM

Former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state on Saturday failed to deliver his polling unit and ward in his hometown Afao Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the ward in the House of Assembly election.

At Fayose’s unit at St David’s Primary School , the APC candidate in Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency (2), Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu, polled 168 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Sunday Omosilade, who got 26 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Omosilade, who was Fayose’s personal assistant, had in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission, signified his intention to withdraw from the race.

He cited a lack of confidence in the neutrality of INEC to conduct free and fair election.

His withdrawal was rejected by INEC which claimed that Omosilade remains the candidate of the PDP for the constituency. INEC said he should have withdrawn from the race at least, 45 days before the poll, as allowed under the Electoral Act.

Also at units 15 and 003, Igbemo ward, Jamiu recorded 171 and 335 votes respectively , while PDP polled 0 in the two units.

The former governor also lost in his Afao/Araromi ward , as APC scored 648 while the PDP got 67 votes.(NAN)

Two Feared Killed, Vehicles, Beer Depot Vandalised as Thugs Attack Collation Centre in Ondo

8:05PM

James Sowole in Akure

Two persons were feared killed and another one critically injured Saturday when political thugs engaged security men in gun duel at Oba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government area of Ondo State.

Sequel to the disturbance, three vehicles, including police van were vandalised by thugs just as a major beer depot was razed by irate youths.

A source said the crisis started when suspected thugs came to attack the collation centre for Akoko South West Constituency II.

According to the source, the thugs announced their arrival at the collation centre located within a primary school with sporadic gun shots.

Security men including soldiers were said to have repelled the attackers while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lay down as a safety measure.

The security men were said to have pursued the thugs into the town during which two of them were feared killed and another one critically injured.

The situation was said to have led to the lock down of the Ikare- Oba Akoko Road for several hours as security men mounted toad blocks to arrest the attackers.

However, INEC officials said voting materials were intact as security men repelled the attackers.

It was gathered that no less than 20 persons had been arrested sequel to the crisis.

Commenting on the matter, the Police Area Commander for Ikare Akoko ACP Razak Rauf during the assessment of the situation described vandalisation of police property as barbaric.

Similarly, a source said ballot box was also snatched at Araromi area of Agbaluku Arigidi in Akoko North West area, which led to the disruption election at the polling unit.

The disruption also led to the vandalisation of a vehicle belonging to a popular chief of the town by hoodlums.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo State, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

Bandits Abduct 10 INEC Staff, Kill NSCDC, Police Officers, Disrupt Poll in Katsina LGs

8:00PM

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 10 ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been kidnapped in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State during the Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly elections.

THISDAY also gathered that a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer and police officer were killed during the attack.

Although the state Commissioner of Police Sanusi Buba is yet to respond to inquiries about the incident as of press time, the INEC Commissioner Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa said he will address journalists on the incidence by 7: 30 p.m. Saturday.

A reliable source at the state INEC office, who confirmed the development to THISDAY, said: “20 of our staff have been kidnapped in Danmusa during the election but 10 regained freedom. We also lost an NSCDC officer in Kankara.”

Similarly, reports from Danmusa Local Government indicated that gunmen numbering about 50 stormed polling units in the area and abducted many residents in the area, forcing the INEC staff to scamper for safety.

A source in the area said that gunmen attacked different polling units in the local government, adding that: “A police officer was killed during the attack.”

This development has generated panic among voters in Danmusa and Kankara Local Governments, which many sources in the areas said affected the governorship and state Assembly elections.

Danmusa and Kankara are among the nine frontline local government areas in Katsina, which shared border with Kaduna and Zamfara States.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, recently confirmed that the issue of insecurity in some parts of the state has escalated as a result of “spill-over” of the happenings in neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara States.

“In all, we have concerns in nine LGAs namely, Jibia, Batsari, Kurfi, Safana, Kankara, Faskari, Dandume, Danmusa, and Sabuwa. The predominant problems are kidnapping, cattle rustling and robbery.

“The wards and number of polling units affected have been identified. Elections required peaceful and tranquil atmosphere. A concrete approach has therefore, become necessary in order to ensure peaceful and hitch-free election, and we believe that the security agencies are on top of the situation,” Zarewa had said.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, Zarewa and top security officers were at the Katsina Federal Medical Centre (FMC) to receive the corpse of the slain NSCDC officer.

Buhari Delivers Unit to APC Candidates

7:25PM

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday delivered his polling unit 003, Kofar Baru III (A and B) Daura, Katsina State, to the All Progressives Congress (NAN) governorship candidate for the state, Aminu Masari, with 370 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lado Danmarke, scored 33 votes to come second at the polling unit.

The result of the State House Assembly at the unit indicated that the APC candidate for the Daura constituency, Nasir Yahaya, got 336 as against 40 votes scored by Lawal Husseini, the PDP candidate.

NAN reports that the governorship and state house of assembly elections recorded low turnout of voters when compared to the presidential and national assembly elections held on Feb. 23.

President Buhari scored 523 votes while his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, got three votes and Accord Party scored four votes at the same polling unit 003 during the presidential election on Feb. 23.(NAN)

APM Wins Amosun, Obasanjo’s Polling Units

7:00PM

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has delivered his polling unit to the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

In the governorship election held at Polling unit 8, Ward 6, Ita-Gbangba, in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, the APM scored 70 votes, while the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, polled 31. The Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Isiaka, who came third, had 14 votes.

Also, in the governorship election held at Polling unit 22, Ward 11, Olusomi Compound, Totoro, Sokori, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area in Abeokuta, where former President Olusegun Obasanjo casts his votes, the governorship candidate of the APM scored 72 votes, while the APC candidates who came second, polled 54 votes. The ADC candidate got 36 votes.

Adamawa Gov Loses Govt. House Polling Unit

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has lost the state Government House polling units 012 and 09 to opposition Peoples Democratic Party Candidate, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri.

Announcing the result of polling unit 09 on Saturday in Yola, Mrs Sumayya Aliyu, INEC Presiding Officer said Fintiri scored 167 votes against Bindow’s 108 votes.

Also, Ms Yemi Adetiba Presiding Officer at polling unit 012, announced that Fintiri garnered 136 votes against Bindow’s 81.(NAN)

Saraki, Lai Mohammed, Abdulrazaq Win Polling Units

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The results of the Saturday’s polls in Kwara state have coming out in the state with Senate President Bukola Saraki delivering all the three polling units at his Ode-Opobiyi polling unit in Ajikobi ward in Ilorin West local government council area of the state to PDP.

They are as follows: PU 005- Governorship PDP 157, APC 21, House of Assembly- PDP 151, APC 21; PU005 Governorship PDP 179, APC 51, House of Assembly, PDP 179, APC 48; PU 006 Governorship, PDP 253, APC 125, House of Assembly, PDP 257, APC 118; and PU 021 Governorship, PDP 202, APC 45, House of Assembly, PDP 202, APC 45.

Also, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, delivered his polling unit to APC in Oro town in Irepodun local government council area of the state. At polling unit 006, Oro Ward 2, Governorship -APC 198, PDP 039. House of Assembly – APC 186, PDP 048.

The APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, delivered his polling unit to APC with a landslide

At his Idigba polling unit, 004 Adewole ward, in Ilorin West local government council area of the state, APC polled 592 votes as against PDP’s 80.

The APC also won the House of Assembly election with 573 votes as against PDP’s 80.

More results later….

PDP Defeats APC at Deputy Gov’s Polling Unit in Kano

(6:30 PM)

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has defeated the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Magwan polling unit where the deputy governor cast his vote.

PDP defeated APC with 210 to 197 votes in the three polling units located at the Magwan polling station.

The deputy governor’s polling unit result with code 056 recorded 76 to 73 in favour of PDP.

The breakdown of the votes cast were 76 to 73, 63 to 48 and 71 to 76 for PDP and APC respectively.

Also, the APC senator-elect to represent Kano Central Senatorial District, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, during the February 23 general election, has lost to the PDP at his Giginyu ward in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

In the governorship election, his party, APC, got 91 votes, PDP got 143 and PRP got 13 at PU 022.

Similarly, in the state House of Assembly election, APC got 97, PDP got 126, while PRP got 15.

Election: Seven Killed in Rivers

(6:23 PM)

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

No fewer than seven people were feared killed in Rivers State Saturday as low voter turnout marred elections in the state.

This is as Governor Nyesom Wike said he was sure of victory at the polls despite attempts to manipulate the elections.

One Michael Abedinigo, who hails from Upatabo community, was killed in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have been shot by thugs while resisting attempts to snatch electoral materials.

In Luawii, Khana Local Government Area, four persons were killed in the early hours of Saturday. However, sources said the victims lost their lives in an inter-cult rivalry.

Also, the Special Adviser to Governor Wike on Gender Matters and former Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Mrs. Emilia Nte, was feared dead when she was shot at and abducted from her home town, Unyeada, on Friday night.

A riot police officer attached to Ward 6 at Unyeada in Andoni LGA was also shot on Friday night. He was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed clinic in Bori where he later died.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, however only confirmed the death of Abedinigo in Akinima.

Omoni told THISDAY: “I can only confirm the death at Akanima this morning, even though I am yet to get the details of the death.”

On the other deaths, he said he was yet to be briefed and would confirm if he gets such reports.

But despite the casualties, elections in the state was relatively peaceful compared to the violence that characterised the state during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Elections in Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area as well as in Bonny and Okrika areas where large scale violence led to the suspension of elections during the Presidential and National Assembly election held peacefully.

However, there were reports of ballot box snatching by politicians aided by armed men in military uniform.

Indeed at Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area, one politician was said to be going round the polling units with two Hilux vans and military men disrupting elections.

At Omerita Unit 3, Ward 5, Elele, military men in two Hilux vans were about carting away materials at about 1pm when they sighted journalists approaching. They quickly entered their vehicles and fled.

At Ward 5 Okomoko in Etche Local Government Area, a former member of House of Representatives and chieftain of the APC, Ogbonna Nwuke, was accused of carting away materials with the aid of armed men in military uniform.

But when contacted for his reaction, Nwuke said: “It is not true. Rather, there were disagreements in Ward 6 in Etche Local Government Area by youths from both sides who were in the mood to hijack election materials.

“I am aware the soldiers came to reduce the tension. But the issue is that at a time like this, many people choose to put blame on security agents who are there to maintain law and order.”

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has said he is sure of victory despite the attempts to manipulate the election in some local government areas.

Addressing journalists shortly after voting with his wife, Suzzette, at Unit 7, Ward 9, Rumueprikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Wike declared that he was confident of victory.

Commenting on the irregularities, Wike said: “We are hoping that it will continue to be like this. Sometimes, the voting goes on smoothly, but the main thing is at the collation centres.

“For now, we are satisfied and confident that we will win this election very well. We are not afraid. We don’t know how many local government areas they can manipulate.

“But with reports we are getting, even though they are trying to be funny, we shall win.”

The governor noted that the turnout during the election was affected by the illegal activities of the military.

“The way the military acted discouraged people from turning up. The role of the military is to provide security. But it is unfortunate that they directly participate. Police have no role in the elections. The military appears to have taken over police duties.”

Guber Poll: Masari Accusses Opposition of Vote Buying

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of vote buying during the governorship and state Assembly election in the state.

Masari could not disclose the polling units where the scenario occurred, but said he had reported the development to security agencies in the state for prompt intervention.

However, the PDP had refuted the allegation, adding that it is the ruling party in the state that inroduced vote buying at both state and national levels.

Addressing journalists at his hometown, Masari, in Kafur Local Government Area of the state, the governor said the main opposition party, which has been accusing APC of vote buying, allowed its supporters to carry out the electoral offence in some parts of the state.

“Those who are accusing people of buying votes are the ones buying votes in polling stations. Even here in Kafur, we have recorded two or three places where they are trying to buy votes.

“We in APC, we don’t buy votes. We have report in two polling units in my local government and some other local governments in the state,” he said.

The governor said that he could not use the peaceful and orderly conduct of the elections at his polling booth to conclude that the election in the state has been free, credible and fair.

He however applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which he said has improved on the effectiveness of the card readers, compared to the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to him, “So far there is no report of card readers’ failure, but I don’t have 100 per cent of the reports, probably in some other locations especially those frontline local governments anything can happen.”

Asked if he would concede defeat if he loses, the Katsina State governor said: “The result of the election will not be against me.”

Reacting to the allegation of vote buying made by the governor in a telephone interview, the state Chairman and deputy governorship candidate of PDP, Salisu Yusuf Magijiri, debunked the claim, saying PDP remained the only credible political party in Nigeria.

He said: “It is APC government that introduced vote buying. During the PDP administration, we don’t know anything called vote buying. It is the party in government that has the resources to buy votes from the masses not people in opposition. He is part and parcel of those that introduced vote buying.”

Jubilation as Atiku Wins Polling Unit

There was wild jubilation as former Vice President and Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, delivered his polling unit, Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Atiku lost the unit to President Buhari during the presidential election by scoring 167 to Buhari’s 186.

The result of today’s governorship election announced by the Returning Officer, Dorathy Inaku, indicated that PDP scored 161 votes, while APC got 99 votes.

For the House of Assembly election at the unit, PDP got 207 votes, while APC scored 76 votes.

Atiku and PDP supporters who trooped to the unit went wild in celebration after the announcement shouting “Atikulation! Atikulation!!”

“Last time it was APC and today is our turn,” said a happy PDP supporter who identified himself as Bello Abubakar.

In another development, the gubernatorial candidate of Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako, has lost in his unit 014 of Gwadabawa Ward where he got 78 votes as against PDP’s 123 and APC’s 63 votes. (NAN)

Kwara APC Governorship Candidate Expresses Worry over Violence

Mr Abdulrahman Abdurasaq, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kwara, has expressed worries over alleged violence and vote buying during Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Abdulrasaq spoke with newsmen after casting his vote at Idigba, Ilorin.

He alleged that voters willing to cast their vote for APC were chased away.

He alleged that there was huge vote buying and threat of violence in the state, adding that some of the APC supporters were injured.

Abdurasaq commended security agencies, but decried their inability to curtail the ugly incidents.

Abdulrasaq said that the turnout was abysmally low compared to the turnout recorded on Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections, adding that such should be addressed to forestall reoccurrence.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the improvement recorded compared to the Feb. 23 elections, adding that the electoral umpire could always do better in the nearest future. (NAN)

Stray Bullet Kills Man in Enugu



By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A middle-aged man, Sunday Odoh, from Igogoro in Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North council of Enugu State has been confirmed dead after he was shot at the Umuida Country home of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ayogu Eze.

The deceased is said to be the younger brother to Okwui Odoh, the House of Assembly candidate of the APC in the area.

According to an eye witness report, the young man who was among the multitude of people who had gathered at the Umuida country home of the APC candidate to protest against the candidate’s exclusion from the election , was killed by a stray bullet.

Supporters of the APC had gathered in their numbers at Eze’s residence and refused to go to the polling units insisting that the name of their candidate was not included on the website of INEC.

One of the eye witnesses who did not want his name mentioned said that a policeman who was trying to prevent an ensuing melee fired a shot at the young man.

The policeman was said to have shot into the sky so as to scare the people away but Odoh was hit by the bullet.

The victim was reportedly taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in the area but was later referred to another hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the state, Ebere Amarizu, confirmed the killing and said that investigations had commenced.

“We have commenced investigation into the alleged incident of killing at Ayogu Eze’s residence at Igbo Eze North LGA” Amarizu said.

Kaduna Gov Wins Polling Unit

(5:12pm)

By John Shiklam in KadunaGovernor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won his polling unit 024 in

Runka/MarnonaAnguwan Sarki, Kaduna North Local Government Area.

He polled 367 votes, while Isa Ashiru, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 59 votes.

The result was announced by the INEC Presiding Officer Abdullahi Hamza Sadiq.

Kaduna Deputy Gov Delivers Polling Unit

(4:56PM)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the governorship and State Assembly elections at the Polling Unit of the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bantex.

Counting at the Polling Unit, Randiam Ninyo Allah 009, Manchok Registration Area, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State was concluded around 3:00p.m.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Sufiyanu Ahmed, who announced the results, at the Polling Unit on Saturday said the APC governorship candidate, Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i, got 143 votes, while Isa Ashiru of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 85 votes.

In the State Assembly election, the presiding officer, announced that the APC had 137 votes, while PDP got 83 votes. (NAN)



Ladoja Delivers Polling Unit for PDP

(4:47 PM)

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former governor of Oyo state and leader of the coalition against the ruling APC, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, has won his unit for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The gubernatorial result showed PDP garnering 180 to APC’s 34, in ward, unit 13 of Ibadan North local government.

Also, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), but stepped down for the governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr. Seyi Makinde, delivered his polling unit.

In Alli’s family house, Biro compound, Oke Aremo, Ward 3, unit 022, PDP got 126 to APC’s 32.

Bauchi Governor Loses Polling Unit to PDP

(4:42PM)

Counting of votes has commenced in polling units in Bauchi, producing its first shocker as incumbent governor Muhammed Abubakar of APC lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP.

Announcing the outcome of the election in the governor’ s Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi metropolis, Presiding Officer, Mr Chinedu Onora, said the governor polled 288 votes while the PDP candidate garnered 358 votes, a difference of 70 votes.

Onuora put the total number of invalid votes at 59.

There was wild jubilation by voters at the unit after the announcement of the result. (NAN)

Counting of Votes Begins in Karimo, FCT

(4:24Pm)

The sorting and counting of votes have began in some polling units in Karimo, a suburb of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after the completion of voting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting ended between 2.45 p. m. and 3.00 p.m. in some of the polling units.

In the Emir’s Palace, Karimo polling units 1 to 5, voting ended around 2.45 p.m.

Mr Emmanuel Jocob, the agent of the People Democratic Party (PDP) expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election in the unit.

According to him, the INEC officials did well, adding that the process was peaceful and orderly.

“Some residents are not voting because they said it is not there states of origin.

“That is why the turnout is very very poor,” he said.

Also at polling unit 12 and 16 voting ended at 3:00pm, after which electoral officials immediately commenced sorting out unused ballot papers.

Party agents and observers were directed to standby as sorting and counting of votes begun. (NAN)

Oyo PDP Guber Candidate, Makinde, Wins Polling Unit

Mr Seyi Makinde, Oyo governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has won his polling unit 01, Ward 11, in Ibadan North East Local Government Area with 165 votes, while his close rival, Adebayo Adelabu scored 71 votes.

Announcing the results, Mr Nnamdi Emmanuel, the Presiding Officer for the polling unit, said that ADC candidate, Femi Lanlehin, came third with 02 votes

For the House of Assembly results from the Polling unit, PDP also won with 142 votes, while APC candidate scored 70 votes, and ADC 07 votes.

Total registered voters in the PU is 705, but only 241 voted after they were accredited.

There was no case of void votes recorded in the governorship election, whereas 04 votes were voided in the Assembly votes. (NAN)

Ajimobi Loses Polling Unit to PDP

(4:13 PM)

Kemi Olaitan, Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, lost his polling unit 20 ward 11 in Saturday’s governorship election.

In the result announced at the polling unit, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 112 votes while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 145 votes.

Details later…

Card Reader: INEC is Persistently Unprepared, Says Obi

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has decried what he called the “persistent lack of preparedness” on the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi expressed his frustration as he was unable to vote at 9am due to a faulty card reader at his Umumasiaku polling unit, Amatutu, Agulu.

Though he later cast his vote at 12 noon, Obi told journalists that the card reader was the same during the presidential election, when card readers did not work in many places, which INEC acknowledged and promised to correct.

“It is a shame that the same problem repeated itself on grander scale today, with news of faulty card readers all over the state. This has raised the issue of whether the problems are genuine or contrived for other purposes,” he said.

Obi said that banks used different types of cards including ATM cards with micro chip processors and they work very well.

He wondered Why INEC cards should not work due to persistent card reader problems.

The former governor said he was not so keen on who wins the House of Assembly positions in Anambra State.

“I am not so much interested in who wins the state Assembly election as it is family business. My position is that the best candidates should win in order to bring democratic dividends to the people of the State,” he said.

Sounding worried, Obi said it was a shame that in this age and time, when other nations are talking about electronic voting and reducing electoral malpractices to the minimum, in Nigeria, as witnessed in the on-going voting, the story of rigging and sundry electoral malpractices are the order of the day.

He said that if Nigeria did not get it right, it would remain a problem for the country now and in future.

Bandits Kidnap INEC Presiding Officer in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent Sokoto

A presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections has been kidnapped in Sokoto State.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Saturday, the Secretary, Caretaker Committee of Isa Local Government, Hon. Muhammad Makwashe, said the presiding officer was kidnapped on his way to his polling unit where he was expected to officiate in the ongoing election.

Makwashe added that when they called the officer’s line, one of the bandits answered the phone, confirming that he has been kidnapped.

“Yesterday, four people including two policemen were killed by bandits while several others were kidnapped on their way from Sokoto to Isa along Dangwadi village in Gebe district,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu Wins Polling Unit

(3:50 PM)

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governorsh

ip candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won his polling unit in the Lagos State governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu emerged victorious at the election monitored at the Femi Okunnu Polling Unit 019, Ward 9, Lateef Jakande, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer, Miss Nora Akupo, Sanwo-Olu got 124 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 26 votes.

Among other candidates who participated in the election, the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) got two votes and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) got one vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that total number of accredited voters were 157, while four votes were voided. (NAN)

Agbaje Votes, Laments Low Turnout of Voters

( 3:42 PM)

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Saturday expressed concern over the low turnout of voters in the gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections in the state.

Speaking with newsmen after voting at Polling unit 004, Ward A in Apapa, Agbaje said the development was not good for democracy.

According to him, democracy is all about participation and that polls outcomes would better reflect the wish of the people with high turnout.

Agbaje said residents did not turn out in their numbers owing to security fears.

The PDP governorship candidate said that the Feb. 23 elections was characterised by violence in some parts of the state, hence voters did not want to experience same.

Agbaje added that the problem was due to poor belief in the electoral process by the electorate.

“The low turnout should concern those who want to advance the cause of democracy.

“Citizens should be part of the democratic process. They must want their voice and votes to count.

“So, when you don’t have a good turnout, there are many factors that could account for it.

“It could be as a result of what happened in the last election in terms thuggery, violence, ballot-snatching, that could have affected….

“But there are deeper issues. If people do not believe in the process, then they ask themselves, “Why bother?”

“So it is a chicken and egg situation, we just must continue to appeal to them to continue to exercise their civic responsibility,” he said.

Agbaje, who said that the card reader identified his fingerprints this time around, alleged that the device still malfunctioned in some polling units.

He said a situation where some people were accredited manually while others were made to use card readers was not good for the credibility of the polls.

The candidate said he was nevertheless optimistic of victory in the election if it was free and fair at the end of the day.

“I have no doubts about that (victory), if we do not have violence, harassment, and ballot-snatching and the kind of intimidation that we had last time.

“Once that is there, the number is on our side. We have no cause to fear,” he said.

Also a traditional ruler in Orita Akinogun, Alimosho, Lagos, Chief Martins Oladega, lamented the low turnout of voters in the area.

Oladega told NAN that the turnout was not impressive at polling units 047, 048 and 049 in Alimosho area.

“People refused to come out today for their civic responsibility; during the first election by this time we experienced large turnout of people.

“I can remember that it was people waiting for INEC officials during the presidential election.

“You can see that everything is going on well and smoothly because the election officials arrived very early and there is no faulty card readers.

“People should know that their votes will determine what we will experience in the next four years.

“Staying back at home will not add any advantage to us or improve our government,” Oladega said.

He said that he noticed some party agents were going to houses and begging people to come out and vote.

Also speaking, a 74-year old voter, Mr Babatunde Adegbenle, said that he was impressed with INEC officials for coming and starting accreditation and voting on time.

“I came out at 7.00 a.m. and up till now, there is no trace of people coming.

“People still need to be sensitised on importance of voting during elections because most people are not aware it is their right,” he said.

Meanwhile, some voters and party agents in Lagos Island also complained about low turnout of voters during Saturday’s elections.

They attributed the development to fear of violence and possible malfunctioning of electoral materials. (NAN)

Obasanjo Refuses to Comment on Conduct of Polls

(2:45 PM)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday refused to comment on the conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly polls in Ogun State.

Obasanjo arrived the ward 11, unit 22 of the Olusomi compound polling centre at Totoro-Solori area of Abeokuta at about 9.56 a.m for voting.

The former president, who voted at about 10.08 a.m., refused to speak to newsmen.

After voting, he simply walked pass the waiting newsmen and got into his vehicle waiving and signalling that he had no comments.

Earlier, Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Osoba, however, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the polls in the state.

Amosun, who voted at ward 6, unit 8 of Ita-gbangba polling centre at Itoko area of Abeokuta, noted a significant improvement in INEC’s performance compared to the previous exercise.

The governor told newsmen after he had voted that he had received encouraging news of peaceful conduct of the polls across the state.

“There has been a lot of improvement in the conduct of the polls today than the presidential poll.

“The voting process has been peaceful and has taken a shorter period today than the previous exercise which took about 45 minutes.

“We pray that this situation will continue till the end of voting and counting period, and till the announcement of the winner by INEC,” he said.

Amosun, who observed that “there are rooms for improvement”, called for reduction in the number of participating political parties.

He noted that more than 70 political parties participated in the polls across the nation, explaining that “the situation is stressful and cumbersome for INEC and the electorate”.

According to him, the situation is expensive in terms of funding and stressful to organise in terms of logistics.

He added that the development required more efforts on the part of the electorate who needed to check carefully through a long list of political parties on a long ballot paper to identify their preferred party.

Amosun therefore called for a maximum of six political parties in subsequent polls.

“You discover that in advanced countries, results are announced within five hours after polls.

“The reason is because they have very few political parties to cater for and this often quickens the entire voting and counting process.

“I hereby call for a maximum of six political parties in subsequent polls because the country is divided into six-geopolitical zones.

“It is a good thing that I am going to the Senate because this will give me an opportunity to continue to push for this position,” he said.

Osoba, who voted at Ward 14, unit 15 of the Omololu polling centre at Ibara Housing Estate area of Abeokuta, commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls.

The former governor, who expressed concern over the state Commissioner of Police Hammed Ilyasu and called for his transfer during the presidential polls, said the situation had since changed.

“As for the commissioner of police, we have settled. The security situation is very good and heavy presence of security agencies and patrol officers on the roads are evidence of well organised and well planned security arrangement.

“The situation has encouraged the electorate in turning out in large number and I am sure the polls will go on well across the state.

“In summary, my general assessment is that there has been noticeable and significant improvement in terms of logistics, security, turnout and other important variable that can be used to measure the success of the polls,” he said.

Osoba, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), urged eventual winners of the polls to be magnanimous in victory and advised losers to take defeat in good spirit. (NAN

Tambuwal Vows to Accept Poll Result

(2:17 PM)

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has promised to accept the outcome of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state in good faith.

Tambuwal stated this after casting his vote at 12:16pm at Polling Unit 011, JNI Islamiyya Primary School Tambuwal, Shiyar Ajiya.

He said the turnout of voters in the area was impressive and voters were happy as they exercised their constitutional responsibility.

“So far, the conduct is peaceful across Sokoto State; though some challenges have been reported we are happy with the process.

“Moreover, I want to assure you that I will accept whatever is the outcome of the election in good faith,” he said.

He called on the people of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding during and after the election.

Also the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, has expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters in the state.

Aliyu described the turnout as overwhelming and encouraging after voting at Polling Unit 019A, Tudun Wada, Magajin Rafi.

The APC candidate commended the voters, saying: “I am impressed by the peaceful conduct of the electorate.”

He commended INEC for the good conduct of the exercise and said: “It showed that Nigeria’s electoral process is growing.”

Aliyu also said he would accept the outcome of the election and expressed optimism that he would be victorious.

Speaking to newsmen after casting his vote, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Abubakar Sadiq, also lauded the smooth conduct of the election and the turnout of voters.

Sadiq voted at about 9:50am, at Polling Unit 015, Gidan Doma, Malikawa village in Kware Local Government Area.

He however said he received complaints from his supporters that thugs disrupted the process in some polling units.

The SDP candidate said he had reported the matter to the appropriate authorities and the issue was being resolved.

He, however, expressed hope of winning the election. (NAN)

Assembly Election: Ondo APC Tackles PDP over Alleged Malpractice

(2:01 PM)

James Sowole in Akure

Though voting was generally peaceful in parts of Ondo State during election into the Ondo State House of Assembly, there were allegations of vote buying and hijacking of voting materials in many voting units of Ondo State.

While the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that voting materials were carted away from some units in Eseodo Local Government area of the state, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said PDP chieftains disrupted ballot boxes in Bolowo units.

In Idanre Local Government Area, the Senator Elect for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ayo Akinyelure of the PDP, alleged that thugs were disturbing voters at Omifunfun in the local government.

Akinyelure also alleged that the ruling party engaged in vote buying because the party was not popular.

In Ifedore Local Government, the PDP Chairman, Mr Clement Faboyede, said the people in his voting units 6 and 7 resisted attempt by a party agent to cart away ballot boxes in the units.

However, the APC Chairman in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, said there were challenges in Idanre Local Government as suspected PDP supporters were threatening to cause problems.

In the riverine Ilaje Local Government, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Banji Okunomo, said voting materials meant for Ayetoro were hijacked by hoodlums to an unknown places.

In Akure South Local Government, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Candidate for Akure South Constituency 1, Ebenezer Adeniyan said he seized sums of money from where it was being shared at Adu Memorial Grammar School. Oke Aro area of Akure.

Also in Akoko area of Ondo North Senatorial District, there were reports of low turnout of voters in several places and allegation of vote buying.

Low Turnout of Voters in Bauchi

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

There was low turnout of voters in Bauchi state as accreditation and voting process took off simultaneously in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly election amidst tight security.

Our correspondent who monitored the election across the state metropolis reports that many voters did not arrive their polling units until midway into the voting process.

Across many polling units in Bogoro local government where our correspondent visited, the turnout of voters was not encouraging as compared to the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state last week.

At Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s polling unit, Gwarangah Primary School in Bogoro local government with five voting points, the Assistant Presiding Officer, Miss Loveline Joshua, said that though they collected all the election materials as early as 6.00 am, voters did not turn up until 8.30 to 9.00 am.

“The INEC officials came out to this polling unit as early as 6.30am, but the voters did not turn up until 8.30 to 9.am. Some are still in their houses and are yet to come out to vote. So far the exercise has been going smoothly without any hitches,” she said.

The situation was the same in Muari and Lusa polling units as only few voters were seen queuing to vote, while other residents of the area were going about their normal businesses.

However, accreditation and voting were going on simultaneously with security men on standby.

The presiding officer in charge of Muari ward, Mr Joseph Lutshi, said that the exercise was going on smoothly, but that there was low turnout of voters, saying lack of enthusiasm on the part of the voters was responsible the development.

“By this time during the presidential and National Assembly elections, there was no open space here because voters were everywhere, but today, you can see that they are just coming gradually and we are still waiting for them.”

He also commended INEC for the use of card readers for the election, but advised that more card readers be made available in future elections.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, elections were going on smoothly in all the polling units located within the local government, while there was no report of violence.

Kogi CP Deploys More Policemen to Curb Ballot Snatching

(1:58 PM)

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr. Hakeem Busari, has sent police reinforcement to some parts of Lokoja where armed hoodlums snatched some ballot boxes during the Governorship/House of Assembly elections.

Busari who confirmed the attack on a polling unit in Lokoja told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone in Lokoja on Saturday that some policemen had been mobilised to the troubled spots.

The commissioner said that he had started moving about with other heads of security agencies to see the situation first hand.

He also denied insinuations that some policemen were involved in ballot snatching and conveying same in their vans to government facilities for thumb printing.

“Policemen are not involved; it is not true. No policeman is snatching ballot boxes and conveying same for thumb printing,” he said. (NAN)

Polls: Dickson Accuses Security Agencies, INEC of Colluding With Opposition

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has accused the Military and Indepedent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials of colluding with the opposition to churn out fake results in the state House of Assembly election.

Dickson made the accusation while speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote in his home town, Toru Orua, Sagbama local government area.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the Governor as saying that federal agencies deployed to the state are executing a plan to foist an unpopular political party on the state.

According to the governor, reports at his disposal indicated that several PDP members were prevented from voting in various communities including, Peremabiri, Okpoama and Bassambiri.

He stressed that the APC was resorting to brigandage because it lacked the support base to win election in Bayelsa.

The governor who described what is happening in the state as barbaric , criminal and undemocratic, flayed the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state for his failure to enforce the electoral guidelines.

He said that it was a sad commentary on the nation’s security apparatus that it had failed to carry out its constitutional responsibility to provide the conducive environment for the citizens to cast their votes to elect their representatives and leaders.

The governor said that reports at his disposal indicated that soldiers carted away electoral materials in Epebu, Olodi and Ayakoro in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

While calling on the people to remain calm in the face of unwarranted intimidation and harassment by soldiers, he assured that his administration would take appropriate measures to seek redress.

Governor Dickson further expressed regret over the militarization of the Niger Delta states and urged all well meaning Nigerians to stand up in defence of democracy.

His words: “We have major challenges in this state arising from militarisation and clear failure on the part of the agencies to do their jobs as it should be.

‘In Peremabiri in Southern Ijaw, several people, almost a thousand people couldn’t vote as they are now IDPs hiding in Yenagoa and other places.

“Criminals supported by the Nigerian military services have held the community hostage. Some security personnel who managed to get to Peremabiri were turned back and you ask me whether we have a nation within a nation.

“In Bayelsa, enclaves have been created by federal security agencies in connivance with APC leaders coordinated by Timipre Sylva all with a view to making Bayelsa State ungovernable. I keep raising this alarm.

“In Bassambiri, PDP leaders and followers were pushed out by force and they are now IDPs in Ogbolomabiri, Yenagoa and other communities. This is because the APC knows that they are not on ground in this state so they want to win by force.

“I have just received an alert that in Ayama Cconstituency, military officials are trying to overpower electoral officers to cart away materials so that they can write any result.

“And the REC and his team in our state have not demonstrated courage, professionalism, competence and respect for their own guidelines, all because they want to crown APC in Bayelsa by force.”

Dogara Votes, Blames Voter Apathy on Perception that Votes Don’t Count

(1:12 PM)

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and his wife were among voters that voted at their polling unit in Gwarangah Primary School in Bogoro local government area of the state.

The Speaker arrived his polling unit at exactly 11.38am, amidst party supporters and they were accredited without any challenge.

THISDAY reports that Gimbiya Dogara, the wife of the speaker, was first to be accredited and thereafter she cast her vote, followed by her husband who cast his vote at 11.41am.

Speaking shortly after voting, Speaker Dogara commended the peaceful conduct of the election in his ward, but lamented the voters’ apathy in the area, saying that the low turnout was as a result of fear by electorates that their votes may not count after the conduct of the election.

“From the conduct of the election, I think, it is peaceful, but what I have seen here is that there is no mammoth crowd like the last election. I don’t know what happened and some of you who were here during the election saw the crowd, but I can’t see that kind of turnout here today. I don’t know what is responsible for that, may be voter apathy”

“The fear that people’s vote may not count is the reason why people did not turn up as such because we saw that in the last election, the problem was not with the voting, people came out to vote, the problem started at the collation level, especially at the ward level”

“Coalition at the polling units were almost done peacefully and conducted in a very transparent manner, but at the ward, local government and constituency level, things started changing. So, I guess part of the reason why we have voter apathy is that people think their votes don’t count and as such, what is the point voting. The problem started with the collation and we hope that things don’t repeat itself in this election,” he said.

Ogun APM Guber Candidate Accuses Security Personnel of Intimidation

(12:58 PM)

Mr Abdulkadir Akinlade, the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Ogun, has accused some security personnel of intimidating voters in some parts of the state.

Akinlade made the accusation while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Ward 3 Unit 22, Agosasa, in Ipokia Local Council Area at 9:57 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinlade voted in company with his wife, Chinenye.

He alleged that soldiers not deployed for election duty in the area were intimidating voters and making them not to freely exercise their franchise.

“Soldiers who are not deployed to this place are going about intimidating voters, I have reported the matter officially, I have been assured that something will be done.

“This is scary to our democracy, we should be concerned, imagine that what we are witnessing here is happening in the other 19 local governments,” he said.

The APM candidate, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the early commencement of the polls in the area.(NAN)

Al-Makura, Wife Vote in Nasarawa

(12:37 PM)

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and his wife, Mairo, have voted at his Lugun Wambai polling unit in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor, alongside his wife, voted at about 11:48am where he was accompanied by the National Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the North-central zone Suleiman Wambai.

Speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote, the Nasarawa State governor warned those planning to foment trouble during and after the elections to steer clear of the state as government was ever ready to come down hard on such persons or group of people fanning the ember of violence.

Al-Makura however expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise so far, even as he urged actors in the game to play the game according to its rules and accept results of the election in good faith.

Ambode Votes in Epe, Urges Lagosians to Exercise their Franchise

(12:40 PM)

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday cast his vote in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, urging other eligible voters to also come out and exercise their civic obligations without fear.

Ambode arrived at his Polling Unit 033, Ward A5, at Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College in Papa Epe by 9.54 am, accompanied by his wife, Bolanle.

He cast his vote at exactly 10.03 am.

Speaking to journalists shortly after voting, Ambode urged the electorate to believe in the process by coming out en-masse to perform their civic rights.

He said this would continue to enhance the tenets of democracy and also promote the culture of ‘one man, one vote’.

“I just want to thank all Lagosians that today, we are going to promote the real tenet of democracy by actually performing our civil obligation and coming out to vote.

“I just finished voting with the first lady, and in this particular polling booth, everything has been so peaceful and I also understand that across the state, voting is ongoing and there have been report of delays in some of these polling centres.

“We implore INEC to make sure that the voting materials, staff and ad-hoc staff come out quickly so that everybody can come out to perform that same obligation,” Ambode said.

He encouraged every eligible voter to perform their civic obligations without fear and threat, saying he was happy to have also been part of the process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC officials arrived at the polling unit at 7.30 am, while voting and accreditation commenced at 8.00 am.

Meanwhile, there was high turnout at several polling units visited in Epe, Lagos State, with residents coming out to vote for candidates of their choice in the elections.

Some of the voters who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed happiness taking part in the election process.

Mr Saheed Ahmed, one of them, attributed the high turnout of voters to the quest for good governance, which the indigenes want to experience in the next four years.

“Epe is one of the major communities that need to deliver their vote for continuity of infrastructure development witnessed in this present administration.

“Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has performed tremendously in the area of infrastructure development in the community.

“For the community to enjoy the continuity of good governance and government presence in the division, we need to come out en masse to vote,’’ he said.

Mr Demola Olufowobi, a youth leader, said he came to his polling unit at about 10.30 a.m.

“The voting exercise went smoothly and people conducted themselves in a good manner.

“The governorship and States House of Assembly elections are more peaceful, compared to the Presidential and Senate election held two weeks ago.

“All the challenges experienced in the last election have been corrected and voting exercise went smoothly.

“It was a hitch-free voting exercise,’’ he said.

Another resident, Miss Peju Akanji, said that at about 7.40 a.m., people had already lined up at her polling unit to vote.

She said the elections were very important to people of Epe, Lagos and Nigeria at large.

“The Governorship and House of Assembly elections are the major determinants of whether the state and its people will enjoy good governance or not.

“We are out to cast our votes and the voting exercise is going on peacefully,’’ she said. (NAN).

Sanwo-Olu Votes, Confident of Victory

(12:35 PM)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cast his vote at 10.53 a.m., at Femi Okunni Polling Unit, Ward 09 in Ikoyi during the governorship/ State Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu arrived the polling unit at 10.38 a.m., in company with his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

The APC governorship candidate expressed his confidence that he would emerge victorious in the elections while addressing newsmen after he had performed his civic responsibility.

“I am glad that I have voted and I’m confident that I will emerge victorious at the end of the whole exercise because we communicated and engaged everyone during our campaigns.

“I have done a lot of work than my opponents in terms of reaching out to the people of the state and spreading my manifesto; so that gives me an edge.

“Also, exactly six months ago, Sept.9, 2018, I collected my nomination form from the party and such coincidence means that I will be the next governor of Lagos state.

“Earlier, there were reported slight issues with the card readers.

“I am happy that they have been resolved and generally, the elections have been peaceful and I’m confident of winning,” he said. (NAN)

Accept Election Results, Abdulsalam Urges Candidates, Supporters

(12:29 PM)

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd) on Saturday urged candidates and their supporters to accept the outcome of Governorship and State House of Assembly Election results in good faith.

Abdusalami made the call in an interview with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at his Up Hill Water Tank Polling Unit in Chanchaga Local government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Abdusalami was accompanied by his wife Hajiya Fatima Abubakar where they both cast their votes at 10:45am.

NAN report that Up Hill Water Tank Polling Unit has a total 1,679 registered voters.

Abubakar described the election as peaceful and well organised, although with low turnout of voters compared to Feb. 23 presidential and National assembly (NASS) elections that witnessed large turnout of voters.

“The turnout of voters is not as much as that of the presidential and NASS elections, I don’t know why, but maybe people are tired and feel disenfranchised the last time they came to vote,” he said.

The former head of state commended the peaceful and orderly manner of electorates and urged them to continue to maintain peace and order.

He appealed to the various political parties’ supporters to celebrate the outcome of the elections in a careful manner without endangering their lives and that of the public.

“When election results are announced, people should accept the outcome and in celebrating their victory, they should take lessons from the presidential victory celebration where people lost their lives in the cause of celebration,” he added.

He, however appealed to losers to accept defeat and channel their grievances in an appropriate way for peace and development of the country (NAN)

EU Chief Observer Monitors Polls in Suleja

(12:25 PM)

The EU Chief Observer, Ms Maria Arena, says her team is monitoring the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Suleja, Niger State.

Arena told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that EU observation mission had been in Nigeria for a long time and the mission had deployed over 60 people around the country to observe the elections.

She said it was very early for the mission to comment on the entire election process in the country, adding that the mission will get updates from team members across the nation.

“We need to have more information about how Nigerians have had the possibility to vote after that we will make the appreciation of the whole process not just one day,’’ Arena said.

She explained that the mission would observe the entire process from votes casting to collation of results, stressing that they will submit their recommendation to government on Monday by 2 p.m at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

NAN also reports that the election is proceeding peacefully but marred by low voter turnout.

A NAN correspondent covering the polls also observed that few women exercised their civic duty in some wards in Suleja and Tafa Local Government Areas of the state unlike their massive turnout during the Feb 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Hajiya Hauwa Sadauki, the Assistant Woman Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Suleja Local Government Area, said the party made adequate sensitisation and mobilisation for the election, but expressed surprise that most polling units are scanty.

“As you are aware, Suleja is a multi-ethnic town; some individuals who had the Permanent Voter Cards here may feel that Niger is not their state and decide not to vote during this election,’’ she said. (NAN)

Armed Hoodlums Snatch Electoral Materials in Kogi

(12:12 PM)

Some armed thugs in police and army uniforms invaded polling units in Adankolo community in Lokoja, shooting sporadically to scare away voters on the queue.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the armed hoodlums arrived in a van and immediately started shooting.

Voters and electoral officers scampered to safety, a development which made it possible for the thugs to carry away ballot boxes, ballot papers and other sensitive election materials.

Worst hit were the five polling units at St Luke Primary School at Adankolo where materials at all the five polling units in the school premises were taken away.

Also at the Polling Unit in NEPA area in Lokoja, the hoodlums, some of whom were masked, also made away with election materials after scaring away INEC officials and voters.

Other areas under the siege of armed thugs were polling units in Ward A in Lokoja Constituency 1.

At Okengwe Polling Unit in Okene Local Government, voting was temporarily disrupted when hoodlums attempted to snatch ballot boxes and other election materials.

There had been fears about the possibility of armed attack on the election day among residents before now.

One of the candidates contesting for a seat in the state House of Assembly had earlier raised the alarm over plans by some elements to disrupt election in the ward.

The candidate, Mr Suleiman Babadoko of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had appealed to the police and DSS to quickly move in to stop the violence. (NAN)

Low Turnout of Voters in Jos

(12:14 PM)

Low turnout of voters characterised the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in most polling units within Jos and Bukuru metropolis in Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in some polling units in Dadin Kowa, Hwolshe, Abbattoir, Sabon Barki, Rayfield, Dogon karfe and Plateau Hospital few voters were seen at voting points.

Similarly, in some units at Apata, Rantya, Busabuji, St Murumba and host of other areas in Jos North Local Government Area, there was apathy.

According to Miss Susan Williams, a voter, the poor turnout was as a result of the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to convince the electorate that their votes would count.

“We came out en mass to vote during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, but our vote didn’t count.

“So, I believe this may be top among the reasons why we are experiencing low turnout of voters today,” she said.

NAN however reports that there was impressive turnout of voters in Tudun Wada – Kabong Ward in Jos North LGA, where supplementary elections were being held alongside the governorship polls.

There were also some incidences of smartcard readers malfunction, but some officials of INEC officials swiftly addressed the anomaly. (NAN)

Ugwuanyi Votes, Says Exercise Peaceful in Enugu

(12:02 PM)

By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Amidst high voter turnout, the Governorship/State House of Assembly election kicked off as scheduled across the 17 councils of Enugu State on Saturday.

As early as 7am voters had already trooped out in their numbers to exercise their franchise as INEC officials and materials arrived most polling units in good time.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, candidate of the PDP, also took part in the exercise by casting his ballot at his Amube polling unit in Orba Udenu council.

Despite the call for postponement of the exercise by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, most voters were in high spirit to take part in the process. The party chairman, Ben Nwoye, had accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Emeka Ononamadu, of skewing the entire process in favour of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, in obvious display of confidence, Governor Ugwuanyi shortly after casting his ballot expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious at the end of the day.

The governor whose kinsman from nearby Igboeze North council, Senator Ayogu Eze, of the APC is his major opponent, commended INEC for organising such a hitch-free exercise.

He also expressed satisfaction with turnout of voters across voting centres in the state afterwards.

While thanking the people of the state for their support, the governor said “the amount of support you all are giving to me is a clear testimony to the fact that you have confidence in my ability to deliver to you all the dividends of democracy. I will not fail you when I come back.

“Enugu is surely in the hands of God,” he said.



Jonathan, Wife Vote in Otuoke

(11:54 AM)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, voted at unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan and his wife voted at about 10.30 a.m.

Ward 13 is made up of five communities, namely: Otuoke, Otuaba, Ewoi, Otuabula 1 and Otuabula 2.

At unit 37, the Four Square road, an unadentified youth attempted to snatch a ballot box but soldiers on election monitoring chased him and he escaped to the bush.

Voting has fully commenced in most of the polling units visited and all the card readers are functioning well. (NAN)

INEC Staff Abandon Duty Post over Fear of Attack in Oyo

(11:45 AM)

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc staff who participated in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections in polling units in Ibadan North West Local Government Area of Oyo State Saturday abandoned their duty post for fear of attacks.

THISDAY gathered that the development made the electoral officers in the local government to hurriedly begin the process of replacing those who failed to report for duty.

There are 11 electoral wards in the local government area.

An INEC official, who identified himself as Olusegun while speaking with journalists at Onireke, headquarters of the local government, said they were surprised that some of those who served in the last elections could not report due to fear of attacks.

He said: “Some of those who participated in the last elections could not come due to fear of attacks.You can see, we have to call for replacement of those who could not report.

“Those who are being used for replacement are already putting down their names.There are 11 wards in this local government, what we did is that, when we noticed the shortfall of the personnel, we called for replacement.

“I don’t know the figure now, but it cut across the local government, it may be due to fear of attacks. Though, we don’t know why they did not report.”

Meanwhile, the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said the command has deployed no fewer than 3,500 personnel to provide security for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the 33 local government areas of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr. Olusegun Oluwole, made this disclosure while speaking in an interview at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan.

Oluwole maintained that the officers who were already in their areas of deployment were deployed in order to ensure a hitch free elections.

He said: “The NSCDC Oyo State Command has deployed about 3,500 officers to monitor the elections in the 33 LGAs and 35 LCDAs. You can see our vehicles there, some have gone. Those who are going to far places have gone. We have taken the issue of vote buying serious and we are doing it along with other security agencies. We are putting our heads together to ensure that security threat are tackled.

“Most of the senior management from the headquarters are also here in our zone. With that, we are going to have credible and fair elections. Our officers are going to work with other security agencies. We are going to have tight security tomorrow. So, there will be no problem.

“The way and the training they are giving our officers, you must be apolitical. All of us that will be going out, all of us have been trained on electoral matters. And that is why we are giving out our numbers to report in case of any complaint.”

Low Voter Turnout Recorded in Nasarawa

(11:37 AM)

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

There is voter apathy in Nasarawa State as a number of eligible voters in the state reportedly failed to turn out for the governorship and state House of Assembly elections Saturday.

Speaking to THISDAY in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area, a lady who preferred anonymity, said she would not be able to make it to the polling unit this time because her vote during the presidential and National Assembly elections was not counted.

She said: “My vote and those of other voters in my area were not counted, but instead a result was tailored to favour one of the political parties.”

A similar situation was observed in Gudi, the homestead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, where some voters who turned out to exercise their civic responsibility said that more than 50 per cent of the eligible voters in the locality were yet to show up for the election.

Meanwhile, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Abdullahi Sule, has cast his vote at his motor park polling unit (PU 002) at 10am.

The exercise in most parts of the state went on smoothly as election materials arrived polling units at about 8am, while sorting out of the materials by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced immediately even as the accreditation and voting began by 9am in most of the polling units visited.

Polls: One Killed in Rivers LGA

(11:37 AM)

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

One person has been reported killed in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim, Micheal Abedinigo, who hails from Upatabo Community, was said to have been shot by thugs while resisting attempts to snatch electoral materials.

The police are yet to confirm the incident.

Meanwhile, elections in Rivers State have been relatively peaceful, especially in Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area as well as in Bonny and Okrika areas where large scale violence led to the suspension of elections during the Presidential and National Assembly election.

There are however reports of selective arrests of some politicians by the army in some areas.

Voting Commences Early in Yobe

(10:56 AM)

Voting commenced peacefully in Damaturu, Yobe state capital and other parts of the state as scheduled by 8.00 a.m. on Saturday to elect the governor and 24 members of the state assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that electoral officers and materials were deployed to polling units before 8.00 a.m. with voters already in queue.

Some of the voters at Fire Service Polling Station, Damaturu told NAN that the process was going smoothly and that Card Readers were working optimally.

Hauwa Usman, a house wife, said she was among the first 10 persons to cast their votes at the unit.

“I came to the unit after the dawn prayers thinking it will be crowded like the Presidential Election but this is less stressful,’’ she sad.

Hafsat Umar, the Presiding Officer Mairi unit, said there was no problem with the card reader or election materials.

“Actually the voter population is increasing steadily unlike during the presidential election when they trooped out before commencement of the election,’’ she said.

Alhaji Ahmad Makama, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, expressed satisfaction with the timely commencement of the election.

“Our officials and equipment were here on time and the machines are all functioning just as we have backups to take care of any faulty machine.”

Khadijah Bukar-Abba, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who was among the early voters, described the process as peaceful and credible.

Reports from other parts of the state indicated that voting commenced peacefully with the electorate trooping out to cast their votes. (NAN)

Arrest APC Agent Carrying Voter Register The police have arrested an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) carrying a Voter Register at a polling unit in Manchok Registration Area Centre (RAC), Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Saturday. The agent, Mr Samuel Semion, caught with the register at Uguwan Aba Dube I Polling Unit, Manchok RAC, said the document was distributed to all party agents in the area by a senior party member. When the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agents was drawn to the development, the INEC Supervisor in the RAC, Mr Cletus Joseph, asked the police to arrest the suspect. Joseph claimed the action contravened the Electoral Act. “We have received similar information from our officials in various polling units that APC agents have in their possession INEC Voters’ Register. “I want to categorically say that no agent is entitled to (hold) the Voters’ Register for any reason and anyone caught with it should be arrested,” he said. The Divisional Police Officer in the Local Government, CSP Daniel Mbwale, seized the document and ordered security agents to seize the documents from all APC agents in all polling units in the area. Responding to the development, the Public Relations Officer of APC in the LGA, Mr Mathew Kuyau, said the register was distributed to all members of the party executive in the area who made it available to the agents. He explained that the measure was to enable the agents to verify the accreditation of voters by INEC officials but not to interfere with the electoral process. (NAN)

Voter Apathy Recorded in AMAC

(10:46 AM)

A low voter turnout has been witnessed in the local government elections in some parts of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that although voting has commenced in some polling units in the area, only a few voters were seen exercising their franchise.

In Gaduwa Estate polling unit 017A, INEC staff arrived at 7 a.m. and voting commenced at 8:30a.m, but only about 20 voters had turned out for the exercise.

Miss Stella Usifo attributed the voter apathy to ignorance on the path of the electorate.

“This grassroots election is the most important because it is your immediate representatives you are voting for.

“If you have any issues, the local government chairman is your first point of call, not President Buhari.

“I have a candidate and I came out as early as 6:30 a.m. to vote,” Usifo said.

Mr Rhoda Joshua, the Presiding Officer of the Gaduwa polling unit, said everything had been put in place, but that few voters turned out for the polls.

The situation was the same at the Prince and Princess Estate polling unit 017b where only about 20 voters were seen at the polling units.

Mr Mustapha Terry, the presiding officer, said accreditation and voting commenced at 8:30 a.m., but that the voters were not coming.

Mr James Agidib, another voter, blamed the apathy on dissatisfaction of some voters with the outcome of the February 23 presidential election.

“I think people were dissatisfied with the whole process of the presidential election, they believe their vote did not count.

“I feel the same way too, but that has not deterred me from coming out today to vote; I must exercise my civic duty. Change is a process and I believe gradually we will get it right,” Agidib said.

Mrs Ngozi Oleka, an observer with Society for Advancement of Credible Leadership, said the process had so far been free and fair, but lamented the low voter turnout. (NAN)

INEC Postpones Poll in Kogi LG

(10:22 AM)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the state House of Assembly election across Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Electoral Officer, Mopamuro LGA, Mr Opanachi Ojodale, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the INEC office in Mopa Saturday, that the election was postponed to Sunday March 10, due to wrong ballot papers that were taken to the area.

According to Ojodale, the ballot papers belonging to Akpa LGA in Kogi East, were taken to Mopamuro LGA, a development that was discovered in the early hours of Saturday (election day).

He said that the new ballot papers for Mopamuro would arrive the council office later in the day from Abuja

The INEC office in Mopamuro on Friday night distributed election materials to Registration Area Centres (RACs) at the ward level across the LGA.

Meanwhile, some youths of Orokere community had earlier Saturday conducted a peaceful demonstration to the palace of their traditional ruler, to protest against the alleged importation of thugs to their community by suspected opposition party members.

The youths alleged that the thugs were imported by some politicians in the area to cause mayhem and disrupt the electoral process.

Mr Segun Peter, the youth leader, who spoke on behalf of the youths at the palace, urged the monarch to call the politicians to order so as to forestall a breakdown of law and order during the elections.

“The thugs threatened to disrupt the electoral process in the community, and unleash terror on members of opposition parties.

“The thugs also threatened that voters, who have decided not to vote for their candidates should not bother to come out to vote.

“We are peace-loving people, our youths are ready to stand firm and resist any form of intimidation to protect our votes,” Peter said.

The monarch, Chief Ajayi Mejedi, the Ajugbonjagun of Orokere land, praised the youths for the peaceful protest and promised to call the people mentioned to order.

“This election will be different; nobody should foment any form of trouble before, during and after the election,” the monarch warned.

He urged the people to go out and cast their votes peacefully for the candidates of their choice. (NAN)

INEC Ad-hoc Staff Protest at Iba Collation Centres over Unpaid Allowances

(10:49 AM)

Scores of adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Ojo and Iba Collation Centres in Lagos on Saturday staged a protest over unpaid allowances.

The collation centres are located at St. Michael Nursery and Primary School, Costain Road, Ojo, and Local Authority Primary School, Iba, both in Lagos State.

As at 9.30 a.m, the adhoc staff were seen chanting. “No Pay, No Work’’ at the collation centres, refusing to go and resume duty at the polling units in the area.

One of the ad-hoc staff who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they will not resume duty until they get their allowances.

“We will not go to work if we do not receive our money here and now. They promised to pay us for the Presidential Election held on Feb. 13 immediately after the elections, but some of us got paid only yesterday March 8.

“The N10,000 allowance for the governorship election was supposed to be paid yesterday, but till now nothing.

“So, we will not go anywhere until we get our money,’’ he said.

An Electoral Observer at the collation centre, Mr Davis Faleye, decried the poor organisation by the Commission.

“I was here at 7.30 a.m and I met this situation.

“INEC should have paid them their money so they can render their services to the government and for the election because I feel that their rights should not be undermined.

“If they are yet to leave the collation centre as at 9.30 a.m, I wonder when voting will start.

“I have called the commission and reported the situation, but nothing has been done,’’ Faleye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in some of the polling units in the area, voters were on queues waiting for the INEC officials to cast their votes. (NAN)

Obiano Votes, Lauds Turnout

(10:26 AM)

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has cast his ballot for the state House of Assembly election.

Obiano, who arrived at his polling unit 001, Amaeze ward one, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area with his wife, Ebelechukwu, at exactly 9:45am, went straight and cast his ballot.

Despite the poor turnout at the centre, Obiano expressed satisfaction at the number of persons he met on ground, saying that he hopes people would turn out in large numbers in voting centres across the state afterwards.

“I have just voted, and I encourage all to do same. I am impressed with the level of turnout here, and I hope that it will be so in other places,” Obiano said.

He described the process as being fair, while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the process.

Kwara APC Governorship Candidate Denies Withdrawing from Race

Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Kwara, has not withdrawn from the race.

Mr Abdulraheem Olawuyi, a member of the House of Representatives from Kwara, debunked the rumours circulating on Friday and urged supporters of APC to ignore it.

Olawuyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday that the purported withdrawal of the APC candidate was the handiwork of the opposition.

The candidate himself in a tweet also debunked the rumour:

“I have NOT withdrawn from the Kwara gubernatorial race. Beware of fake news. Kindly call in to tell your friends and family in Kwara to go out and vote APC. There’s no going back from this, Kwara State must be freed from the dynasty. Help spread this message with your RT”, Abdulrazaq wrote

According to the statement being circulated, Abdulrasaq was said to have stepped down due to an allegation, now in court, that he forged his School certificate.

“We regret to announce that our candidate Abdulrahaman Abdulraq stepped down due to WAEC scandal in court; we direct our supporters to go for Accord Party. O to ge,” the statement read.

Olawuyi said that the message was borne out of frustration and panic that the APC would emerge victorious in the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

He called on APC supporters not to be distracted by the news of the withdrawal, saying that such distractions were normal in a democratic contest.

Olawuyi called on the people of Kwara to discountenance the message and go out en-masse to vote for the APC. (NAN)

Election: Security Agencies Reactivate Joint Control Room in Enugu

(10:16 AM)

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Enugu State Police Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, on Saturday said security agencies in the state have reactivated the joint security control room for the March 9 elections.

Amaraizu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the joint security control room was for effective security coordination during the governorship and house of assembly elections.

NAN reports that the joint security agencies include: the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police and Department of State Security Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Others are: the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Prisons Service, Federal Fire Service and State Vigilant Services.

Amaraizu said that, however, the Nigeria Police remained the lead agency for election security.

“This is why the joint security control room is currently domiciled at the police headquarters in Enugu.

“It has been the directive of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for every command to have a joint security control room.

“The office is well-furnished with all sorts of communication and information gadgets and stand-by operation vehicles attached to it.

“This is for security issues during the elections to be attended to with speed in a most coordinated manner,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the joint security control room would operate 24/7 for some days during and after the elections.

NAN reports that the Enugu Police Command distress numbers are: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

Its social media platforms are: twitter – @policeNG_Enugu and Facebook – @nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand. (NAN)

Low Turnout at State House, Police Polling Units

(10:14 AM)

There was low turnout of voters at the Presidential Villa and Police polling Unit 022, in the Federal Capital Territory for the Chairmanship and Councllorship elections.

NAN observed that a few voters were seen at the polling unit.

Speaking to NAN, Mr Balogun Seyi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer, said he arrived at 7:40 a.m.

“We had a large number of voters during the Presidential and the National Assembly elections. But for this election, there are just a few number of people,” he said,

Also speaking to NAN, a retired civil servant. Alhaji Lawal Busari, said he came out as early as 5:30 a.m to cast his vote.

“I came out early because I thought there will a large turnout like during the presidential and National Assembly election.

“As you can see, we are not many. People may have low interest in the Chairmanship and Councillorship election,” he said.

Also at polling Unit 021, Miss Ekanem Unwam, the Presiding Officer, said INEC officials came out as early as 7: 40 a.m.

“People are not many on the queue. It is 8:30a.m, you can see that voting has started,” she said.

A voter, Mr Ukpata, a Public Servant, expressed happiness as the process was peaceful.

“If what is happening here can be replicated all over the country then we have something to speak about.

“Though the turnout is low because people were not properly sensitised.

“Political parties can do more for electorate to know that as states conduct governorship and state houses of Assembly, FCT conducts Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

“I wish Nigeria peaceful, successful and credible elections,” he said.

Ukpata therefore advised INEC to ensure security personnel use their guidelines always to allow easy movement by electorate to voting centres.

At Area 3 polling Unit 013, the Presiding Officer, Miss Areho Bisola, said electoral officials got to the unit at 7:30 a.m.

She expressed displeasure at the low turnout of electorate, adding that people may still come out to vote.

Areho said INEC did very well but there was still room for improvement.

Mr Ekekwe Cornelius, said he was surprised people did not turn out in large numbers.

He therefore, advised politicians to enlighten people more that FCT conducts Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

NAN reports that there were presence of military personnel at all the polling units visited. (NAN)

Buhari: Atiku’s Suit against My Victory Not Unexpected

(10:04 AM)

President Muhammadu Buhari says the court case instituted against his electoral victory by Atiku Abubakar, the defeated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not unexpected.

The president stated this shortly after casting his vote during the gubernatorial and State House Assembly elections at the polling unit 003 Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam, Daura, Katsina State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Feb. 27 declared the president winner of the 2019 presidential election held on Feb. 23.

Buhari was declared re-elected having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states, to defeat 72 other candidates, including Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11, 255,978 votes.

However, Atiku, who won in 17 states and the FCT to occupy the second position, had through his legal team filed case at the Presidential Election Tribunal, challenging the result of the election.

Atiku had demanded that materials used for the Feb. 23 presidential election be inspected by his legal team.

But, President Buhari, who reacted to the decision of Atiku to seek legal redress over the outcome of the election, told newsmen at the polling unit that: “I expect that to happen.’’

The president expressed concern over the reported cases of violence before and during the last presidential and national assembly elections.

He, however, commended the efforts of the security agencies in addressing the various security challenges across the country.

“I will leave it (security) to the law enforcement agencies especially the police, because they have been meeting virtually on a 48-hour basis to make sure that they have identified the flashpoints, as you mentioned, wherever they are and make arrangements to counter it,’’ he said.

The president, dressed in a sky-blue traditional babanriga with a blue cap to match, alongside his wife, Aisha, had earlier voted at the polling unit 003 Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam, Daura, Katsina State.(NAN)

Voter Apathy in Guber Poll in Niger

(9:56 AM)

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Unlike what happened in the presidential and National Assembly elections, there is low turnout of voters in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections in Niger State.

Many eligible voters instead of turning out to vote went about their normal businesses.

In Chanchaga, Paiko and Gurara Local Governments, less than half of the population of voters that turned out during the presidential election were not available for the election.

Security was also not tight at the polling stations with some of the units not having any policeman.

The polling stations were however opened before 8.00am The process has so far been peaceful and orderly.

Low Turnout as Jigawa Elects Governor, Assembly Members

(9:54 AM)

Adedayo Akinwale in Jigawa

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made good its promise as polling units opened as early as 8 a.m, voters’ turnout was not encouraging as the people of Jigawa state elect governor and atate House of Assembly members that would serve them for another four years.

Polling units visited so far by THISDAY showed that the turnout of voters was not overwhelming as expected.

In Kasarau ward, polling unit 006 in Dutse, the state capital, while the voting process is relatively peaceful, there were few people on the queue who are out to cast their votes.

The story was not different in Bokoto ward, Polling unit 13 also in Dutse. Though voters conducted themselves in peaceful manner.

Party agents are also on ground to protect the interests of their parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Assembly Election: Low Turnout in Kogi

(9:48 AM)

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Today’s state Assembly election witnessed low turnout in most polling units in Kogi State. The governorship election in the state comes up in November this year.

When our correspondent visited some places in Lokoja, Okene and Kabba axis there was low turnout of voters at about 11am unlike the presidential and senatorial elections when people turned out en mass to vote.

The governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, alongside his two wives, Amina and Rashida, voted at Agasa polling unit.

The governor and his two wives voted without any problem unlike presidential election when the card reader was faulty.

Addressing newsmen after casting his vote, governor Bello commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a good job.

He said he was impressed with the electoral body for correcting the mistakes in the last election.

He advised the people to maintain peace and vote without any fear.

Voting Delayed at Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu’s Polling Units

(9:40 AM)

Accreditation of voters did not start early at Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo’s polling unit-Code 33, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos during Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly Election.

Also, the same situation was observed at the Femi Okunnu Polling Unit, Ward 9, where the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was scheduled to vote.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the situation at the polling unit of Vice –President Osinbajo’s observed that the ad-hoc officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were yet to arrive there by 9.05 a.m.

However, the residents of VGC led by their Chairman, Mr Adetokunbo Ladega, were seen making arrangements toward registering the few voters who had turned out to exercise their civic responsibilities.

NAN reports that voting did not start at the same polling unit during the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly Elections until about 9.45a.m.

Osinbajo, who arrived at the unit at 10:28 a.m. on Feb.23 voted at 10:53a.m. , while the Presidential Candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr Fela Durotoye, also voted at the same polling unit by 12.11p.m.

Meanwhile, at Ward E, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, INEC ad-hoc staff and electoral materials were already on ground in most of the polling units at about 8.05a.m.

Also, some voters who turned out for the election were seen waiting for voting and accreditation to begin. (NAN)

Voting Commences in Borno, Kaduna

(9:36 AM)

Voting into the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections has already commenced in Maiduguri, Borno State, and some parts of Southern Kaduna State.

In Maiduguri, polling booth opened at about 8: 00 am; in most polling units visited amid tight security.

At Bulama Yusuf I and II polling units in Bolori area of Maiduguri, election workers arrived the centres as early as 7: 00 am and commenced the exercise at 8: 00 am.

The situation was the same in several polling units visited at Gwange, GRA Gomori areas of Maiduguri.

Similarly in parts of Southern Kaduna State, voting commenced as witnessed in Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas.

Also, security agencies were at their duty posts while voters conducted themselves peacefully while the exercise progresses. (NAN)

Assembly Election: Low Turnout of Voters in Anambra

(9:36 AM)

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The House of Assembly election in Anambra State has witnessed low turnout of voters, THISDAY reports.

As at 9am, most polling centers had no voter on the queue, even though INEC officials resumed as early as 7:45am.

At Aroma ward one in Awka, Awka south local government area, only few voters had turned out as at 9am.

An observer, Mr Okey Ajuka, told our correspondent that the low turnout was foreseen, especially as there was no governorship election in the state.

Anambra is among the states that hold separate governorship election, and had held its governorship election in 2017.

Ajuka said, “Last two weeks Saturday was different because of the influence of the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi, made people to put their interest in the election.

“I think the only places where high turnout will be registered are in places where they have candidates.

“There is no governorship election in Anambra, so we are not surprised that there is low turnout in this Saturday’s election.”



El-Rufai: I Already Have a Job Even if I Lose Guber Poll

(9:21 AM)

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai says even if he loses today’s election, he already has a job since President Muhammadu Buhari has won the presidential election.

El-Rufai spoke on Saturday while queuing to cast his vote at his polling unit 024 Runka/Marnona, Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna.

“I am not under any tension since President Muhammadu Buhari has won. Even if I lose , I already have a job. It is my staff that are jittery. I always share this joke,” he said.

Voting Materials Arrive Early at Polling Units in Mushin, Late in Agboyi Ketu

(9:15 AM)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived early at the polling units in most of the polling units in Mushin Local Government area, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 7:45a.m, sensitive materials and the officials had arrived at most of the polling units visited.

Security personnel were seen at the voting centres to ensure smooth commencement of accreditation and voting.

As at 7:30 a.m some voters were seen on the queue before the arrival of the INEC personnel.

Armed soliders were also seen at all the major roads to avoid unauthorised movement of vehicles and to avoid breakdown of law by miscreants.

At Agboyi/Ketu and Ikosi/ Isheri Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA), voting was yet to commence at 8a.m

However, in some polling units party agents and people were gathered, in others nobody was at the polling units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were no INEC officials on sight by 8a.m but there was heavy police presence, and army patrol along Ikorodu Road in their vehicles.

NAN recalls that the Presidential and National Assembly election experienced late arrival of INEC personnel and voting materials in some parts of Lagos. (NAN)

Hoodlums Set Ablaze Electoral Materials Stored in Benue Primary School

(9:05 AM)

All electoral materials for Mbalom ward in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue, were in the early hours of Saturday burnt by armed hoodlums.

According to a witness, the hoodlums on arrival fired shots in the air before setting on fire the RCM Primary School Aya, housing the materials.

Mrs Ngunan Yongo, the Electoral Officer for the local government area, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone conversation.

The EO said the materials were yet to be distributed to polling units in the ward when the attack occurred.

“The entire materials are burnt,” she lamented.

However, no official of the commission including ad hoc staff were hurt.

She explained that final decision over the conduct of the elections in the area would be communicated later.

Mr Thaddeus Ujah, a senior staff of the commission, also confirmed the early morning attack.

“Right now I can’t say anything, I am overwhelmed; we were not expecting anything of that nature. I am short of words. I can’t see some of my people, they ran into the bush, some of them got injured. For me, the most important thing to me now is to get those people and take them back”.

Ujah said he was posted newly in the area and could not ascertain the exact number of ad hoc staff that were missing until he takes a roll call.(NAN)

Heavy Security, Restriction of Movement in Lagos

(8:56 AM)

Heavy security and restriction of movement were noticed in parts of Lagos state on Saturday as residents of the state prepare for the conduct of the Governorship and the State Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stern-looking army officers were seen took their positions along several roads as early as 6 a.m to effect the restriction order.

This is unlike the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly election, which had only a few areas blocked by the army officers and commercial vehicles drivers were seen manoeuvring their way.

NAN correspondent monitoring the exercise reports that the soldiers shunned all appeal by almost all motorists to pass, as only officials of INEC and those on official duty were allowed to pass.

Some of the areas blocked include Abesan Gate, Ipaja, Mosalashi area, Alimosho, Idimu Road, Ikotun area among others.

Many people were, however, seen walking while others stood in groups in the frontage of their houses, yet some on the streets ready to move the polling units exercise their civic responsibility As from 8.00a.m.

At polling unit 1 to 13 polling units situated at Gowon Estate in Alimosho Local Government Area, INEC officials were seen as early as 6.45a.m with their election materials.

While some INEC officials were busy moving materials and personnel out of their various Registration Area Centres (RAC) at about 7.00 a m, some were found at their various polling units.

Meanwhile, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr Sam Olumekun, had told NAN that the electoral body was good to go and ready to give residents of the state free and fair elections on Saturday.

Olumekun gave the assurance while speaking on the readiness of the commission for the exercise in the state, in an interview with NAN Friday night.

In Lagos, the electorate will go to the polls to elect a Governor and 40 members of the state House of Assembly on Saturday.

Supplementary elections will also take place in six federal constituencies in the state where the National Assembly elections held on Feb. 23 were inconclusive.

NAN reports that 45 governorship candidates across various political parties will be vying for the number one seat in the state.

Also, 640 candidates of various parties are eying the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly in the election. (NAN)

Buhari, Wife Vote in Daura

08:45

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, on Saturday joined hundreds of other electorate to exercise their franchise at the polling unit 003 Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam, Daura, Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, accompanied by his wife, arrived the polling unit at about 8.00a.m, where both of them were cleared and issued ballot papers by the unit presiding officer, Aliyu Abdullahi.

The president and his wife, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) numbers 187 and 182 respectively, voted at exactly 8.08 a.m. to elect their preferred candidates for Katsina State governorship and House of Assembly legislators.

The duo had performed similar civic responsibility during the Feb. 23 Presidential and National elections at the same polling unit.(NAN)

Accreditation, Voting Commence in Osun

08:39

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

There is massive turnout of voters as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and electoral materials arrived on time in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Saturday.

Accreditation and voting have commenced as scheduled at Laro Timehin Middle School Asubiaro, Osogbo Ward 3, Ataoja C.

In Obokun Local Governement Area of the state, accreditation and voting have also commenced peacefully.

Security men were stationed to arrest any ugly situation.