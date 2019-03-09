Suspected Gunmen Attack  APC Assembly Candidate in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje  in Abuja

An  All Progressives Congress (APC) House of assembly candidate  in Ekiti State, Mr. Adeyemi Ajibade, has  escaped being killed  in his home town, Osun Ekiti, Moba Local government on Thursday  night,  by unknown hoodlums.

Ajibade,who is seeking to represent Moba Constituency 1 in the  Saturday’s election  narrowly  escaped death from the assailants , who  stormed his residence at a about 11:58p.m. on the  faithful day.

Speaking with journalists on the incident on Friday, Ajibade revealed that  while some of the hoodlums had already gained partial entrance into his building, that some other maintained strategic placement outside.

He said upon  sighting the strange movement and sounds, Ajibade said he raised alert  and cried for help which awoke  the neighbours.

“The noise forced them  to quickly vacate from my building. I thank God for averting the attempt by using the neighbour for my safety.

“The hoodlums were sent by the opposition.  They were five in number with dangerous weapons in their possession. They forced the door to gain entrance but as I observed that I decided to shout and cry for help.

“My neighbours came out en masse to rescue me. They ran away when they realised that people gathered together  to protect myself and my family”, he said.

Similar incident occurred in October  17, 2018, which led to the death of an APC Chairman in Moba local Government Mr. Moses Adeoye, who was killed at his residence in Otun Ekiti

Ajibade said the attack  has been reported to security agencies in Ekiti

When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti d, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the case has not been reported at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

“I have not been briefed but I know that the matter would have been under serious investigation since the victim said our men at had been informed”, Ikechuckwu said.

