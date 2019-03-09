Suspected Gunmen Attack  APC Assembly Candidate in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of assembly candidate in Ekiti State, Mr. Adeyemi Ajibade, has escaped being killed in his home town, Osun Ekiti, Moba Local government on Thursday night, by unknown hoodlums.

Ajibade,who is seeking to represent Moba Constituency 1 in the Saturday’s election narrowly escaped death from the assailants , who stormed his residence at a about 11:58p.m. on the faithful day.

Speaking with journalists on the incident on Friday, Ajibade revealed that while some of the hoodlums had already gained partial entrance into his building, that some other maintained strategic placement outside.

He said upon sighting the strange movement and sounds, Ajibade said he raised alert and cried for help which awoke the neighbours.

“The noise forced them to quickly vacate from my building. I thank God for averting the attempt by using the neighbour for my safety.

“The hoodlums were sent by the opposition. They were five in number with dangerous weapons in their possession. They forced the door to gain entrance but as I observed that I decided to shout and cry for help.

“My neighbours came out en masse to rescue me. They ran away when they realised that people gathered together to protect myself and my family”, he said.

Similar incident occurred in October 17, 2018, which led to the death of an APC Chairman in Moba local Government Mr. Moses Adeoye, who was killed at his residence in Otun Ekiti

Ajibade said the attack has been reported to security agencies in Ekiti

When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti d, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the case has not been reported at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

“I have not been briefed but I know that the matter would have been under serious investigation since the victim said our men at had been informed”, Ikechuckwu said.