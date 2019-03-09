Rolls-Royce Hosts Celebration of Luxury at Courchevel 1850

The success of the House of Rolls-Royce is built on an unparalleled understanding of the lifestyles of the remarkable men and women who patronise the brand. Therefore, the marque fundamentally believes in serving a gentle presence in pinnacle enclaves such as Courchevel 1850, where Rolls‑Royce Motor Cars will remain until 10 March as part of the innovative Social Hot Spot programme. As well as ensuring that the brand’s patrons are never without the benefit of a Rolls-Royce motor car, this highly Bespoke programme allows clients to build on the rich dialogue they have with the marque, further integrating the world’s pinnacle luxury house into their lifestyles.

Clients enjoying winter sports in ‘Les Trois Vallées’ region of France expressed a desire for Rolls-Royce to host a highly contemporary après ski party in the exclusive Alpine resort of Courchevel 1850. The marque called upon historic brand, Pacha, widely credited with founding the Ibizan party movement, to create a truly memorable gathering for connoisseurs of luxury on the terrace of the Hôtel Le Lana, overlooking the Bellecote piste of this storied resort.

Julian Jenkins, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, says, “The House of Rolls-Royce continuously strives to enrichen the relationship with our clients by offering unique experiences. The overwhelmingly positive response to the Pacha event once again demonstrates the brand’s instinctive understanding of our customers and their highly unique lifestyles.”