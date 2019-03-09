Police Impound Vehicle Stuffed with Ballot Papers in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has said that it has impounded a vehicle loaded with five cartons of ballots papers at Magwan Primary School polling centre in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The car, a Toyota Sienna, with five occupants, was immediately driven to the state police command headquarters for investigation.

The spokesman of the command Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the seizure of the vehicle with ballot boxes.

Abdullahi said that the suspects have been arrested and investigation is ongoing.

He however did not reveal whether the ballots were thumb-printed for any particular party.