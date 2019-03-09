Obiano Votes, Lauds Turnout

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has cast his ballot for the state House of Assembly election.

Obiano, who arrived at his polling unit 001, Amaeze ward one, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area with his wife, Ebelechukwu, at exactly 9:45am, went straight and cast his ballot.

Despite the poor turnout at the centre, Obiano expressed satisfaction at the number of persons he met on ground, saying that he hopes people would turn out in large numbers in voting centres across the state afterwards.

“I have just voted, and I encourage all to do same. I am impressed with the level of turnout here, and I hope that it will be so in other places,” Obiano said.

He described the process as being fair, while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the process.