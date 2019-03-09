Next Generation Porsche Macan Will be Electric

The Supervisory Board of Porsche AG has decided to manufacture the next generation of the Macan as a fully electric series.

The automaker said in a statement “This will be the first all-electric SUV from Porsche, and is due to roll off the assembly line at the start of the next decade.” The development represents an expansion of the Porsche range in the field of electromobility: the Taycan – the first purely electrically driven sports car from Porsche – will be launched to market at the end of 2019, followed shortly thereafter by its derivative, the Taycan Cross Turismo.

“Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character,” comments Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG. “By 2022 we will be investing more than six billion euros in electric mobility, and by 2025, 50 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system. Nevertheless, over the next ten years we will focus on a drive mix consisting of even further optimised petrol engines, plug-in hybrid models, and purely electrically operated sports cars. Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future.”

The decision to manufacture the next generation of the Macan at the company’s site in Leipzig was taken in July last year. Making this investment in electromobility at this facility creates the opportunity to produce fully electric vehicles on the existing production line in future. Like the Taycan, the next generation of the Macan features 800-volt technology and is based on the Porsche PPE architecture (Premium Platform Electric), developed in collaboration with Audi AG – highlighting the future viability of the site and enhancing its flexibility and efficiency even further.