Kwara APC Governorship Candidate Denies Withdrawing from Race

Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Kwara, has not withdrawn from the race.

Mr Abdulraheem Olawuyi, a member of the House of Representatives from Kwara, debunked the rumours circulating on Friday and urged supporters of APC to ignore it.

Olawuyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday that the purported withdrawal of the APC candidate was the handiwork of the opposition.

The candidate himself in a tweet also debunked the rumour:

““I have not withdrawn from the Kwara gubernatorial race. Beware of fake news…” Abdulrazaq wrote

According to the statement being circulated, Abdulrasaq was said to have stepped down due to an allegation, now in court, that he forged his School certificate.

“We regret to announce that our candidate Abdulrahaman Abdulraq stepped down due to WAEC scandal in court….” the statement read.

Olawuyi said that the message was borne out of frustration and panic that the APC would emerge victorious in the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

He called on APC supporters not to be distracted by the news of the withdrawal, saying that such distractions were normal in a democratic contest.

Olawuyi called on the people of Kwara to discountenance the message. (NAN)