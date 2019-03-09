It is Battle Royale Between PDP, APC, LP in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Residents of Kwara State will today file out to elect the new governor and 24 members of the state House of Assembly.

Over 35 governorship candidates are going to participate in the election while 338 candidates would be vying for only 24 seats at the state House of Assembly.

Out of the 35 governorship candidates that are vying for one governorship position of the state, three of them are prominently moving around to solicit the votes of the people of the state.

They are the PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Razak Atunwa, APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and former deputy president of NLC and Labour Party governorship candidate, Comrade Issa Aremu.

Already, the state police command has deployed a military helicopter that would provide effective surveillance across the 16 local government councils of the state so as to ensure violence-free poll.

Also, the INEC in the state has said that, it has distributed sensitive electoral materials meant for the polls while ad-hoc staff that would conduct the polls had been trained so as to have a successful conduct of the election.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, the state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Tunde Ashaolu said that, the PDP would coast to electoral victory in today’s poll in view of the new strategy put on ground to correct the result of the last polls in the state.

He said, “we have done all necessary underground work that would assist our party to win the elections.”

Ashaolu therefore advised the voters to come out enmasse and not to be intimidated by the presence of military personnel and other security agencies deployed to the state for the polls.

In the same vein, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, media aide to Abdulrahmam Abdulrasaq, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), exuded confidence that the election today would be a walkover for his principal in view of the results of the last National Assembly and Presidential election in the state.

He therefore called on Kwarans to come out to vote so as to elect new leaders in the state.