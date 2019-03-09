EU Chief Observer Monitors Polls in Suleja

The EU Chief Observer, Ms Maria Arena, says her team is monitoring the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Suleja, Niger State.

Arena told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that EU observation mission had been in Nigeria for a long time and the mission had deployed over 60 people around the country to observe the elections.

She said it was very early for the mission to comment on the entire election process in the country, adding that the mission will get updates from team members across the nation.

“We need to have more information about how Nigerians have had the possibility to vote after that we will make the appreciation of the whole process not just one day,’’ Arena said.

She explained that the mission would observe the entire process from votes casting to collation of results, stressing that they will submit their recommendation to government on Monday by 2 p.m at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

NAN also reports that the election is proceeding peacefully but marred by low voter turnout.

A NAN correspondent covering the polls also observed that few women exercised their civic duty in some wards in Suleja and Tafa Local Government Areas of the state unlike their massive turnout during the Feb 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Hajiya Hauwa Sadauki, the Assistant Woman Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Suleja Local Government Area, said the party made adequate sensitisation and mobilisation for the election, but expressed surprise that most polling units are scanty.

“As you are aware, Suleja is a multi-ethnic town; some individuals who had the Permanent Voter Cards here may feel that Niger is not their state and decide not to vote during this election,’’ she said. (NAN)