Bauchi Governor Loses Polling Unit to PDP

Counting of votes has commenced in polling units in Bauchi, producing its first shocker as incumbent governor Muhammed Abubakar of APC lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP.

Announcing the outcome of the election in the governor’ s Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi metropolis, Presiding Officer, Mr Chinedu Onora, said the governor polled 288 votes while the PDP candidate garnered 358 votes, a difference of 70 votes.

Onuora put the total number of invalid votes at 59.

There was wild jubilation by voters at the unit after the announcement of the result. (NAN)