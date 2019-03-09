Bandits Kidnap INEC Presiding Officer in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent Sokoto

A presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections has been kidnapped in Sokoto State.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Saturday, the Secretary, Caretaker Committee of Isa Local Government, Hon. Muhammad Makwashe, said the presiding officer was kidnapped on his way to his polling unit where he was expected to officiate in the ongoing election.

Makwashe added that when they called the officer’s line, one of the bandits answered the phone, confirming that he has been kidnapped.

“Yesterday, four people including two policemen were killed by bandits while several others were kidnapped on their way from Sokoto to Isa along Dangwadi village in Gebe district,” he said.