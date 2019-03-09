Assembly Election: Low Turnout in Kogi

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Today’s state Assembly election witnessed low turnout in most polling units in Kogi State. The governorship election in the state comes up in November this year.

When our correspondent visited some places in Lokoja, Okene and Kabba axis there was low turnout of voters at about 11am unlike the presidential and senatorial elections when people turned out en mass to vote.

The governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, alongside his two wives, Amina and Rashida, voted at Agasa polling unit.

The governor and his two wives voted without any problem unlike presidential election when the card reader was faulty.

Addressing newsmen after casting his vote, governor Bello commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a good job.

He said he was impressed with the electoral body for correcting the mistakes in the last election.

He advised the people to maintain peace and vote without any fear.