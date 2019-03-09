APM Wins Amosun, Obasanjo’s Polling Units

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has delivered his polling unit to the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

In the governorship election held at Polling unit 8, Ward 6, Ita-Gbangba, in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, the APM scored 70 votes, while the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, polled 31. The Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Isiaka, who came third, had 14 votes.

Also, in the governorship election held at Polling unit 22, Ward 11, Olusomi Compound, Totoro, Sokori, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area in Abeokuta, where former President Olusegun Obasanjo casts his votes, the governorship candidate of the APM scored 72 votes, while the APC candidates who came second, polled 54 votes. The ADC candidate got 36 votes.