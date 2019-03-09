Accept Election Results, Abdulsalam Urges Candidates, Supporters

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd) on Saturday urged candidates and their supporters to accept the outcome of Governorship and State House of Assembly Election results in good faith.

Abdusalami made the call in an interview with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at his Up Hill Water Tank Polling Unit in Chanchaga Local government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Abdusalami was accompanied by his wife Hajiya Fatima Abubakar where they both cast their votes at 10:45am.

NAN report that Up Hill Water Tank Polling Unit has a total 1,679 registered voters.

Abubakar described the election as peaceful and well organised, although with low turnout of voters compared to Feb. 23 presidential and National assembly (NASS) elections that witnessed large turnout of voters.

“The turnout of voters is not as much as that of the presidential and NASS elections, I don’t know why, but maybe people are tired and feel disenfranchised the last time they came to vote,” he said.

The former head of state commended the peaceful and orderly manner of electorates and urged them to continue to maintain peace and order.

He appealed to the various political parties’ supporters to celebrate the outcome of the elections in a careful manner without endangering their lives and that of the public.

“When election results are announced, people should accept the outcome and in celebrating their victory, they should take lessons from the presidential victory celebration where people lost their lives in the cause of celebration,” he added.

He, however appealed to losers to accept defeat and channel their grievances in an appropriate way for peace and development of the country (NAN)