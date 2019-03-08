Special Olympics Nigeria Athletes Set for 2019 World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi

Athletes of Special Olympics Nigerian are set to depart the shores of the country to join other participating contestants from around the world at the World Summer Games which will hold in Abu Dhabi, UAE from the 14th to 21st of March 2019.

At a well-attended send-forth reception held in their honour yesterday in Lagos, the team was charged to excel in whichever games they were participating in.

The team will participate in eight Olympic-type sports –Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Table-tennis, Volleyball, Swimming and Cycling.

The country’s contingent has been making the organisation proud as observed in the last World Games, held in 2017 in Austria where 22 athletes who represented Team Nigeria returned home with 12 Gold and 10 Silver medals.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by a board member, Mr. Charles Akindayomi, the Chairman of the board of Special Olympics Nigeria, Mr Victor Gbolade Osibodu expressed confidence in the ability of the team to do well at the games and return victorious as they have undergone nine months of intensive training and preparation.

“’Team Special Olympics Nigeria will be represented by an 84-man delegate consisting of 60 Special Olympics Nigeria athletes and 24 officials which includes coaches, caregivers and medical personnel who will assist them in the travel and competition” he stated

He thanked sponsors including, Union Bank, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Vigeo Holding Limited, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Philips Consulting, Globacom, Sterling Bank, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service SO&U, Soulcomms, AXA Mansard and so many others for supporting the athletes and making their participation in the winter games in Abu Dhabi a reality.

This edition is to mark the 50th Anniversary celebrations of Special Olympics, and the beginning of the next fifty years of the inclusion movement.

The 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games is one of the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world and it is expected to bring together 7,000 athletes, 3,000 coaches, 1,500 officials, 20,000 volunteers, 3,000 honored guests, 6,000 family members and over