Goethe Institute Announces Residency Programme for Artists and Curators

Goethe Institute Nigeria in partnership with the Centre for Art and Urbanistics (ZK/U) in Berlin, the cultural office of local government Berlin Mitte, Savvy Contemporary ArtspaceBerlin and the ArtHouse Foundation in Lagos is calling for artists and curators in Lagos and Berlin for a residency programme.

Since 2015, the residency has helped to strengthen the dialogue between Germany and Nigeria. Not just an exchange programme, it opens doors of opportunities for mentoring, making contacts and work presentation.

Folakunle Oshun was the first artist and curator from Lagos to participate in this project in 2015. He supported Nigerian artist, Emeka Ogboh at working on his solo exhibition titled, “No food for the lazy man.”

The following year, the performance and multi-media artist, Tito Aderemi-Ibitola presented her projects that centred on issues of female identity, gender roles and racism.

With ArtHouse aboard this project, the residency is now a two-way project. For the first time, two artists/curators living and working in Berlin will come to Lagos for a six-week stay each in Nigeria. At the same time, one Nigerian artist/curator will start a three-month residency in Berlin.

The residency targets artists and curators who have a broad range of projects as well as some years of exhibition experience and is open till March 15.