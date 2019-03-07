My Next Four Years Will Be Peaceful, Prosperous, Says Buhari

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Barely a week after President Muhammadu Buhari said his next tenure would be tough, the president toned down his language Thursday, saying his next four years would rather be peaceful and prosperous.

Buhari, who made this promise while hosting leaders of the organised labour in the State House, added that his next tenure of four years would also be corruption-free.

The president also said the next administration would remain focused on his campaign promises to fight corruption, grow economy and fight insecurity.

He also said he looked forward to receiving proposals from the labour leaders on how they could jointly build synergy that would assist in achieving the common goals of the federal government.

He said: “By the grace of God, majority of Nigerians have given me another four years of continuity. We will remain focused on our promises which remain security, economy and fighting corruption.

“I want to assure you that the next four years will be peaceful, prosperous and corruption free. I therefore look forward to receiving your proposals so that together, we can achieve these goals.”

Buhari also thanked the labour leaders for their support and cooperation towards the conduct of February 23 presidential election, saying their cooperation helped many to exercise their civic rights.

He also thanked them for the roles they played in voter education and prayed for the conduct of violence-free governorship poll on Saturday.

The president, who said he understood the plights of the labour leaders, pointed out how they were under pressure to meet the expectations of their followers, adding that he looked forward to further engagements with them in the nearest future.

“We cannot succeed without your cooperation. I appreciate the pressure you are under from your respective constituencies, most especially if you have to submit yourself for elections.

“You have to prove to your members that you are with them rather than with the government and we understand.

“Let me start by thanking you for the support and patriotism that you have shown during the presidential elections.

“You and many Nigerians stepped in to help many Nigerians exercise their rights to votes. You intervened as patriots not for political, religious and tribal reasons. You stood in during a very difficult period for all of us.

“On behalf of all Nigerians who benefited from your kind support, I want to say thank you. As a result of what you did, many citizens were able to travel and vote.

“I am also aware that many of your members were very active in voter education and promotion of peaceful elections in your various communities. Thankfully, the presidential elections were conducted peacefully in most parts of the country.

“As we go to the polls this weekend, my prayer is that we also conduct elections in a non-violent manner.

“I very much look forward to your continued support and engagement to ensure creative ways. We cannot afford to go back to the days of violence,” he added.