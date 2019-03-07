IG Deploys DIGs, 227 CPs for March 9 Elections

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has deployed seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) in the six geopolitical zones across the country to supervise election security.

He has also dispatched 10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the police zonal commands and 277 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to complement the efforts of the CPs in the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With this deployment, each command now has additional three CPs posted to the three senatorial districts in their respective states of assignment.

A statement in Abuja yesterday by the Force spokesman, ACP Frank Mba, disclosed that this would form part of the security management base for the command CPs.

However, based on security assessment earlier carried out by the force, the police said some local government areas in Plateau, Benue, Imo and Taraba States would have one Commissioner of Police deployed in the councils to coordinate security.

“Each of them is expected to work with the Command CP and ensure that no stone is left unturned towards emplacing adequate security, including the supervision of security personnel deployed in each of the senatorial districts under their watch,” the statement said. It further announced that new CPs had been posted to Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto state commands for the purposes of the election.

The IG assured that just as in the recently concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, “the Nigeria Police Force shall remain civil, firm, optimally professional and apolitical in the discharge of our duties in the March 9, 2019 elections.”