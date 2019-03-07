Guber Election: Ekiti Police Read Riot Act to Voters

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has advised Ekiti residents and voters to be orderly and peaceful in next Saturday’s assembly election.

The state Police Commissioner, Asuquo Amba, stated in Ado Ekiti last Tuesday that Ekiti residents contributed largely to the success of the presidential and National Assembly elections with their peaceful conducts on election day.

Amba, who spoke through the Command’s spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said his men are battle ready for the success of the election.

He warned those harbouring sinister intentions to desist from them, saying his men are well mobilised to deal with trouble makers.

“We are ready for the assembly election. We are going to retain the structures we used for the presidential poll, which were two personnel across the each of the 2,195 polling units across the state.

“Our Special Protection Squad and Special Tactical Squad will be operational. We also have other special squads that will dress in mufti and other sister agencies shall join us to make the election successful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to ex-Governor Ayo Fayose on Local government affairs, Mr. Ayodeji Adu, and Chairman of State Universal Basic Education, Senator Bode Ola, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

Adu , Fayose’s kinsman, defected to APC alongside hundreds of the PDP supporters in Afao Ekiti, when the campaign train of the APC assembly candidate in Irepodun/ Ifelodun state constituency II, Hakeem Jamiu, hit the town yesterday.

Ola said his decided to return to APC was because of his ardent belief in the progressives.

The duo said they were captivated by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s sterling leadership qualities in taking the decision.

Adu said: “This decision to dump PDP for APC was borne out of patriotism and it is for the betterment of my state and country.

“Afao despite producing the governor of the state for eight years is still in shambles without meaningful development, hence the need to embrace the right ideas that can take the town out of the current economic and social despondency.

“I pledge my commitment to the success of the APC candidate in Afao-Ekiti. I want to assure the people that the APC would have a block vote in the town next Saturday.”