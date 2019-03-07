Guber Election: Akwa Ibom PDP Accuses APC Leaders of Importing Hoodlums

The Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation, the campaign group of Governor Udom Emmanuel within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has raised the alarm over what it described as recent alarming rate of desperate moves to import thugs and hoodlums into the state.

Spokesman of the group, Otuekong Emmanuel Ibiok said in a statement Wednesday that the group had noticed that in the last 24 hours, there had been an increase in the influx of strangers in huge numbers into the state allegedly to do the biddings of the desperate politicians in the APC.

“Even though this, among other nefarious activities, were expected judging from how the APC was roundly defeated and beaten black and blue in the last round of elections in the state, however it still leaves much to be desired, that a group of responsible people who had once held sway in leadership positions in our state could result to this infantile and mercantile approach towards grabbing power at all cost.

“Suffice it to say that politics is not a do or die affair, we want to advise members of the state opposition party to understand that power belongs to God and he gives it to whoever he pleases.

The group further alleged that on Tuesday afternoon, several buses of political thugs, which were intercepted by security agents in Obot Akara, as well as those arrested in a popular hotel along Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo the state capital, were brought in by top APC leaders with the sole aim of exterminating senior PDP officials and supporters of Governor Emmanuel.

“Is it not shameful that less than 24 hours after the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman of the APC Adam Oshiomhole stood in Uyo to announce that APC must capture Akwa Ibom State at all cost? We are aware that the resort to importing these political thugs from Edo State through the connivance of Oshiomhole and Mr. Nsima Ekere, stems from the fact that Edo State is not taking part in the gubernatorial election, and as such ‘the boys’ are available.

“To this end, we want to join our voices to condemn in very strong terms, the importation of militants, thugs and blood thirsty rogues into this state with the aim of causing mayhem and bloodbath in our otherwise very peaceful state.

“However let us sound a note of warning to the APC that the biblical axiom he who lives by the sword dies by the sword is still very much in force and is complemented by another scriptural parlance that, evil shall befall evil doers. We, therefore, want to advise the APC to desist forth-with from this crude approach towards force and other inordinate quest for power .

“We call on the security agents in the state to ensure that appropriate meticulous investigations are conducted, and all those involved in this conspiracy against the people of our dear state, are appropriately brought to book openly, no matter whose ox is gored.