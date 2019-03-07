BoI Appoints Shekarau ED, SME

The Bank of Industry has announced the appointment of Mr Omar Shekarau as the Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).

This followed the retirement of Dr. Waheed Olagunju from the bank.

Shekarau, a graduate of ABU, Zaria, until his appointment, was the General Manager, SME North and later General Manager, Large Enterprises.

He is a licenced Human Resource Professional; a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM); a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Administration of Nigeria.

He has also served in the Military, University community, commercial Banks and Telecommunications before joining BOI in 2005 as a Senior Manager/Head of Human Resources. He rose to become a General Manager in 2014.