Ayine Appointed to AU Board of External Auditors

Nigeria’s Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Anthony M. Ayine, has been appointed a member of the African Union Board of External Auditors.

In a letter conveying the appointment that was addressed to Ayine, the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Honourable Kwesi Quartey stated: “I have the honour to inform you that the Republic of Nigeria has been appointed to serve on the AU Board of External Auditors by the Executive Council Decision EX.Cl./Dec.1027 (XXXIII) and by the Assembly Decision – Assembly/AU/Dec.15 (XXXI).”

This was in line with Article 78 of the African Union Financial Rules and Regulations, which states that “The AU Board of External Auditors shall comprise of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions from member states of the union appointed by the Executive Council.”

The Deputy Chairperson further stated: “I, therefore, would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Republic of Nigeria and we look forward to a fruitful and beneficial interaction during the Republic of Nigeria’s term of office from 2019 to 2020.

“By copy of this letter, the Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the AU Board of External Auditors is advised to initiate communication, provide relevant information, organise the handing over by the outgoing members, and to facilitate the preparation for the audit of the fiscal year 2018.”

The Board of External Auditors plays a crucial role in offering significant guidance on the prudent use of resources, which is an accountability mechanism and an assurance to member states and stakeholders on the utilisation and management of the AU’s resources.

The audit is also crucial in the periodic risk assessment and for proper planning and effective response to emerging issues.

The Board submits its findings and recommendations to the Assembly of Heads of state and government, through the Advisory Sub-Committee on Administrative, Budgetary and Financial Matters.

The Board’s auditees are the African Union Commission, its organs and offices.

Ayine is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He is also a Certified Forensic Accountant (CFA) and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) as well as the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).