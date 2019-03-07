9mobile Customers Get Promo Gifts

9mobile customers in Lagos were recently rewarded with promo gifts, which included cash, during the first prize redemption of its ongoing customer reward scheme, Magic Hour Promo. Through the promo, millions of 9mobile customers stand a chance to win fantastic prizes including free airtime, smartphones and cash prizes running into millions of naira, from February to May 2019.

At the first prize redemption of the promo, which held at the Ikeja City Mall, winners were presented with prizes including smartphones and N50,000 cash.

Friends of the winners were also beneficiaries of 9mobile’s generosity as they participated in a surprise Shopping Dash where they were able to pick items worth up to N200,000 free of charge from popular retail store, Shoprite.

Explaining 9mobile’s reasons for showering its customers and their friends with the gifts, cash and shopping bonanza, it’s Vice President, Marketing, Adebisi Idowu, said it was an affirmation of the telco’s commitment to its subscribers.