Stanbic IBTC Subsidiaries Get ISO 9001: 2015 Certifications

Ebere Nwoji

Three Stanbic IBTC subsidiaries namely – Stanbic IBTC Pensions, Stanbic Asset Management Limited and Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, have received the ISO 9001:2015 certifications, the latest in the series of global quality management system.

The Lead Auditor, DQS Management Nigeria Limited, a leading global certification body for quality management systems and organisational health, Mr. Lawrence Ogudu, while presenting the awards in Lagos, affirmed that Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, and Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited all met the requirements for the certification.

According to him, the requirements, amongst others, entail demonstration of the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

According to him, it also involved the enhancement of customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory obligations.

According to Ogudu, the certification was simply a message to customers and prospects that the businesses have the capacity, are committed and sincere in their product and service delivery.

He said the certification, amongst its many benefits, would enable the three businesses to serve their customers at the right level of quality and ensure zero variability in the delivery of services across the various digital and non-digital touch points, all of which enhance customer experience and relationships with the businesses.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, Mr Eric Fajemisin, who spoke on behalf of the subsidiaries, commended the team for making the certifications possible.

