Nimrod Calls on Former V’ballers to Organise Clinics

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod has called on ex internationals/professionals in Diaspora to organise camps and clinics as a way of giving back to the sport and leaving a legacy in their names.

Nimrod made the call yesterday advised young players to marry sport with education.

He reiterated his commitment in ensuring that all states and organizations registered with the federation will have original balls to train with.

He said, “I hereby call on our ex professional in Diaspora to come home and organize camps and clinics as a way of giving back to the sport and leaving a legacy in their names.

For an assured future, I call on all our young players to marry sport with education. They should be committed to schooling as much as they are committed to the sport. With this two, their success now and tomorrow will be guaranteed. My dream for them is to become leaders when they stop playing”.

He further said, “We have been trying our best to see that everyone is carried along, one of the President projects this year is to consolidate the great effort of the family as championed by Tunde Omisore in contributing balls to the federation.

“To this end we also have an obligation to make sure all states and organizations registered with the federation will have original balls to train with; no state will be left out. We are grateful for the show of love”.