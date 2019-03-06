Edo Sponsors World Digital Exhibition

The Edo State government has taken up the permanent host city of the sponsorship of World Digital Exhibition (Worldex), a global technology trade fair hosted annually to link up Sub-Saharan Africa with the global technology community.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Alford Conferences Limited, Mr. Frederick Apeji, the promoter of the technology trade exhibition, the Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Francis Akerele said: “I write to inform you that the Executive Governor Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your proposal/request for Benin City as Permanent Host City (PHC) for the annual World Digital Exhibition scheduled to begin in August 2019.”

In the letter, Akerele added that, “Edo State Government considers your proposal in line with our technology drive and looks forward to working with you in order to achieve the laudable objectives of the event.”

At a meeting with some of the Event Management Partners (EMPs) for Worldex held in Abuja recently to formally announce the sponsorship, Apeji said: “We are pleased that Edo State government has put its weight behind the Worldex by accepting our invitation to be the PHC sponsor for the annual event.

“We are delighted about this partnership with Edo State Government, and will use the annual Worldex to support its technology drive and its vision of a rapid economic growth for the state.”

The Worldex seeks to be a credible innovation platform for sub-Saharan Africa to engage with the rest of the world.