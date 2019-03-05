Presidential Polls: Atiku, PDP Challenge Buhari’s Victory, Seek Tribunal’s Order to Inspect INEC Register

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in
the February 23 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party on Tuesday in Abuja, commenced legal process challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared
President Buhari and his party, APC, winner of the poll, having scored
a total of 15,191,847 as against 11,262,978 by Atiku and the PDP.
vice-president and his party vowed to approach the election petition tribunal to ventilate their grievances as well as reclaim their alleged stolen mandate.
include INEC, President Buhari and the APC.
Both Atiku and the PDP are claiming that they won the presidential election but were short changed by INEC during the collation and announcement of the results.
However, no date has been fixed for hearing of the motion.
When THISDAY visited the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division serving as the presidential election petition tribunal, a functional registry and secretariat have been opened for the purpose of receiving
petitions from aggrieved presidential candidates against the last presidential election.