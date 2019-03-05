APON to Improve Productivity by Creating Order in Habitable Spaces

People struggling with clutter in their homes, offices and other valuable spaces can now heave a sigh of relief with the launch of the Association of Productivity and Organising Professionals in Nigeria (APON).

The association, which was officially launched in Lagos, recently, was formed to help people live quality lives by de-cluttering their spaces, creating order and increasing efficiency and productivity, according to a statement by its initiators.

The statement said the launch of APON was a dream come true for its founders, Cresta Durojaiye, the Chairperson and Sola Oguche-Agudah, Vice Chairperson, who came together in 2014 with a dream to start a productivity and professional organising business, which was a new business terrain in Nigeria, according to the statement.

The association is the umbrella body for all persons in the productivity and professional organising industry. The APON body aims to create an environment for its members to rub minds, share ideas, learn together and build successful organising businesses that promote more productive lifestyles, starting with Nigeria and spanning outwards, aiming to put Nigeria on the global map, through productivity and professional organising, the statement said.

At the launch were well-known productivity and organising professionals in the Nigerian industry, who will be starting the association as its pioneer members.

APON’s immediate objective is to host trainings for existing and upcoming productivity and organising professionals and also roll out solutions to help its members scale up their businesses and implement strategies to counter challenges currently faced by productivity and organising professionals in the country, the statement said.

The major highlight of the day was the official flag-off ceremony of the association, symbolised by the joint cake-cutting session with the association’s executives and its pioneer members, amidst fireworks and loud cheers.

Officials said the Association “is a space we must watch and look out for, they have hit the ground running and are driven to positively highlight Nigeria on the global map, through their productivity and professional organising industry.”