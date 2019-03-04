Victor Moses Explains Why He’s Has Not Hit Form in Turkey  

Fenerbahce winger Victor Moses has admitted that he’s not yet in tiptop condition because of his lack of first-team opportunities in the first half of the season at Chelsea.

Before completing his move to the Yellow Canaries on January 25, the former Nigeria international logged only 176 minutes of a game time from a possible 3,240 minutes in 36 games across all competitions for The Blues.

Speaking after netting the winning goal against Rizespor on Saturday, Moses told Fenerbahce Television : ”When I came here, I wasn’t a hundred percent ready.

”I didn’t get much playing time at Chelsea. I came here to play. Our manager gives me this opportunity. I am not yet 100 percent ready, but every match is an advantage for me.

”I will definitely be 100 percent ready. I’m trying to enjoy my football. I play on the right and left. I want to help the team. We want to go higher. This is our only goal.”

Moses came off the bench in his first three appearances for Fenerbahce and has started their last five matches.