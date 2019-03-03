Rerun: PDP Candidate Seeks Security for Idemili North, South Electorate

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Idemili North and South federal constituency, Hon Obinna Chidoka, has called on security agents in Anambra to ensure adequate security ahead of re-run election by INEC in his constituency.

Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in Anambra was the only constituency out of the 11 where election was declared inconclusive after Feb. 23 election by INEC.

Chidoka told newsmen on Sunday in Obosi that adequate security should be on ground to forestall a repeat of Feb. 23 disruption.

Election in the constituency was disrupted at the collation stage when armed thugs invaded the collation centre in Obosi and seized ballot papers, and other materials belonging to INEC.

The lawmaker decried the harassment and injuries inflicted on innocent electorate and election officials especially corps members by armed gunmen allegedly backed by a candidate in the election.

“During the Feb.23 Presidential and National Assembly elections, I cast my vote peacefully at about 10 am and left, at about 1pm, I received a distress call that armed thugs were at School of Health, Obosi beating up people destroying and carting away election materials.

“It is for this obvious incident of insecurity that I am appealing to security agents especially the police to ensure adequate security during the rerun election which has been scheduled by INEC for March 9.”

Chidoka, however, expressed concern that INEC was able to use the copies of polling units results produced by Anambra Police Commissioner to collate and declare the presidential and Anambra Central Senatorial elections, but failed to do so for his constituency.

He said the results of 26 polling units all in Obosi were missing, but wondered why some polling units in Abatete also in Idemili North where there was no violence were cancelled and scheduled for repeat.