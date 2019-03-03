Photos: Buhari, Amosun Meet in State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, in the State House, Abuja. The meeting was held two days after the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress suspended Governor Amosun and his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha, for anti party activities.

NWC had also recommended their expulsion from the party. Amosun was accused of masterminding the disruption of the APC presidential campaign in Abeokuta last month and for supporting the governorship candidate of the APM in the upcoming Ogun governorship election.