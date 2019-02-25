VIMN Africa Hosts Industry Experts

Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) has hosted a panel session featuring Nigeria’s top entertainment industry experts, with the theme: ‘Music, Content and Consumer Experiences Changing the African Narrative.’

The event which took place recently, was hosted by MTV Base VJ, Folu Storms, with a keynote address from VIMN Africa’s country manager, Bada Akintunde – Johnson.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the theme of the panel, Akintunde – Johnson, said promoters of Viacom International Media Networks Africa are particularly keen on sharing the African story to the world.

He added: “We feel very strongly about starting conversations and actions that move us closer and closer to the realities we all desire. It’s the reason we have themed this session – Music, Content & Consumer Experiences, Changing The African Narrative,”

In corroboration with the sentiments expressed in Bada’s address, a PR practitioner, Ayeni Adekunle, used the panel as an opportunity to thank Viacom for upgrading the quality of music content in Nigeria.

Adekunle reminded the audience of MTV Base’s impact on Nigerian music videos. “Before MTV Base’s launch in Nigeria, most music videos were of low quality.

With the arrival of MTV Base, also came a standard that artistes had to meet before their videos could be shown on the platform.

MTV Base played a significant part in drawing the attention of Nigerians to what is possible, as well as opened a whole new vista of opportunity for Nigerian music to the rest of Africa in particular and the world in general.”

Speaking on the comedy scene in Nigeria, Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth) appreciated the efforts of Comedy Central, a property of Viacom, in creating a platform not only for traditional stand-up comedians but also trendy one-minute skit comedians.

Star Parleys Lagos Community

Football fans from various quarters in Lagos were recently ushered into a world of football at Ago Palace, Okota as Manchester City faced off Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League’s most intense clash of the weekend.



The Star Euro Club experience held simultaneously in Lagos, Benin and Owerri and each venue housed hundreds of football fans as they cheered their favourite teams to victory.

The event commenced with various fun games that entertained the expectant fans ahead of the matches, with many of the guests rewarded with Star branded gifts and prizes after participating in football quizzes and games. Fans at the premium viewing centres were treated to a supply of cold beer, snacks and leisure games to play, in an atmosphere of fun, celebration and much delight. The elegant crowd also engaged in football banter and conversations, whilst cheering on their favourite teams and players who were in action on the night.

In a match that required Manchester City to defeat their opponent from the west side of London in order to maintain their lead at the summit of the EPL, The Manchester club came out of the blocks with attacking vigor, probing Chelsea’s half of the pitch.

Speaking at the event, Portfolio Manager, National Premium Brand NB Plc, Sarah Agha, said:

“Star has always been a proud supporter of football partnering with six European clubs, including FC Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City. This sponsorship of the further proves the deliberate effort by the brand to strengthen and deepen the relationship with Nigerian football fans. Going forward, a bottle of Star would symbolize more than just another lager, and would now signify sharing the brighter side of life with the beer brand”.



“33” Export Fetes Customers

As part of its efforts to foster bonds amongst consumers, “33” Export, from the stable of Nigerian Breweries, celebrated Valentine’s Day in a unique way, bringing its consumers together with its connect experiences.

According to the promoters of the brand, “33” Connect is a new experiential platform that brings people together to celebrate shared interests and moments in a convivial environment. The platform transforms everyday beer parlor occasions to the most exciting and unforgettable experiences for all guests.

The first of these experiences was themed the Valentine Mingle and held simultaneously on Valentine’s day in Uyo and Lagos. The two cities played host to hundreds of guests eager to participate in the thrilling games on display. In line with the theme of the event, couples were treated to exciting games that tested how well they know each other. Imagine the look on one lady’s face when she realized her husband’s favorite color is blue and not black!

Aso Rock International Bar, Ikotun hosted the experience in Lagos while Pyramid Bar and Grill played host to the experience in Uyo. Both events dominated social media conversations as everyone was excited to capture great moments and share their experiences online.

Speaking about the “33” Connect platform, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Brands, NB Plc, Omotunde Adenusi said “We believe in fostering bonds and nurturing relationships. We revel in using this unique platform that brings people together to showcase a very important part of what 33 Export stands for as a brand and we are thrilled to be able to connect with our consumers in a truly fun and exciting way.”