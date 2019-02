By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin Cit

Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was yesterday declared the winner of Oredo Federal Constituency seat of Edo State.

He pulled 32,895 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Hon. Tony Osaigbovo Iyoha, who scored 23,352 votes.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Prof. Elizabeth Omotunde Ogbechukwu said “Ogbeide-Ihama having met all requirements, is hereby declare him winner of the election”.