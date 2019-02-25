PDP Leading in Ondo Presidential Poll 

James Sowole in Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was leading in the results of eight local government areas released in Ondo State.

The state has 18 LGAs.

The results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Shoremekun, showed that the PDP candidate won in Irele, Ondo East, Akure North, Idanre and Ifedore LGAs.

Also, the PDP was leading in Ose, Ile-Oluji and Okitipupa LGAs. On the other hand, the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari was leading in Akoko North

East.