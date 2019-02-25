Ngige Rejects Presidential Results as Atiku Wins Four LGAs

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The results collated yesterday at the Anambra State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won in four local government areas so far announced.

But the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has raised objection to the results, particularly that of Njikoka Local Government Area.

The LGAs include; Anaocha,Dunukofia, Anambra West and Njikoka.

Atiku was clearly leading with a wide margin in the four LGAs.

But Ngige who is the APC agent in the election said the results announced by the collation officer, Prof. Edmund Egbo, did not tally with what was collated in the polling units and wards of the LGA.

Ngige who addressed the state collation officer, Prof Francis Otunta said, “With due respect, we cannot accept this result, because it does not tally with what was collated in the field.

“This is a clear case of over voting, and my party will not accept it. We know that we are working to beat time, especially because of the number of presidential candidates involved, but the right thing would have been to start by announcing the results from the field, before that of the entire local government,” Ngige said.

A tabulation by the collation officers however, proved otherwise, as there were no incidences of over voting, except a slight increase in the number of the total votes, as against those garnered by individual candidates.

The state collation officer ordered that the local government collation officer reconciles the figures and represent them. Indications were however strong that Atiku would win most local governments in the state.

So far, in PDP polled 30,655 as against APC’s 1, 055 in Anaocha LGA. In Dunukofia, PDP polled 17, 270 while APC polled 1, 452. In Anambra West, PDP polled 15,384 and APC 2,428, while in Njikoka; PDP 28,365 and APC 2428.