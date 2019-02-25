Buhari Leads in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the presidential election in 13 of the 23 local government areas in Kaduna State, with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning in eight of the local councils.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in five.

Buhari has a total of 498,951 votes from the results so far released, while Atiku scored a total of 296,208 votes in the five council areas he won so far.

Buhari won in Makarfi, where the former National Caretaker Chairman of the PDP and two-term former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, comes from.

Other council areas won by Buhari include Kubau, Ikara, Sabon Gari, Soba, Kauru, Giwa and Kudan where the Kaduna State PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru, comes from.

Atiku won in Kaura, Jaba, Zangon Kataf, Kagarko and Kajuru council areas.

INEC is expected to resume collation of results of the remaining 10 local governments areas by 9:00am Monday.

Details of the results is as follows:

1. KUBAU LG

APC: 67,140

PDP: 13,296

2. MAKARFI LG

APC: 36,625

PDP: 14,494

3. IKARA LG

APC: 44,021

PDP: 14,464

4. KAURA LG

APC: 6,907

PDP: 33,647

5. JABA LG

APC: 6,400

PDP: 22,758

6. KUDAN

APC: 30,577

PDP: 11,697

7. ZANGO KATAF

APC: 10,411

PDP: 62,622

8. SABON GARI

APC: 58,467

PDP: 22,644

9. SOBA LG

APC 51, 548

PDP10, 656

10. KAURU

APC: 33,578

PDP: 27,041

11. KAGARKO

APC: 16,663

PDP: 21,605

12. KAJURU

APC: 7,888

PDP: 31,446

13. GIWA

APC: 45,574

PDP: 9,838