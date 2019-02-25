Buhari Leads in Kaduna

Muhammadu Buhari

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the presidential election in 13 of the 23 local government areas in Kaduna State, with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning in eight of the local councils.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in five.

Buhari has a total of 498,951 votes from the results so far released, while Atiku scored a total of 296,208 votes in the five council areas he won so far.

Buhari won in Makarfi, where the former National Caretaker Chairman of the PDP and two-term former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, comes from.

Other council areas won by Buhari include Kubau, Ikara, Sabon Gari, Soba, Kauru, Giwa and Kudan where the Kaduna State PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru, comes from.

Atiku won in Kaura, Jaba, Zangon Kataf, Kagarko and Kajuru council areas.

INEC is expected to resume collation of results of the remaining 10 local governments areas by 9:00am Monday.

Details of the results is as follows:

1. KUBAU LG

APC: 67,140
PDP: 13,296

2. MAKARFI LG

APC: 36,625
PDP: 14,494

3. IKARA LG

APC: 44,021
PDP: 14,464

4. KAURA LG

APC: 6,907
PDP: 33,647

5. JABA LG

APC: 6,400
PDP: 22,758

6. KUDAN

APC: 30,577
PDP: 11,697

7. ZANGO KATAF

APC: 10,411
PDP: 62,622

8. SABON GARI

APC: 58,467
PDP: 22,644

9. SOBA LG

APC 51, 548
PDP10, 656

10. KAURU

APC: 33,578
PDP: 27,041

11. KAGARKO

APC: 16,663
PDP: 21,605

12. KAJURU

APC: 7,888
PDP: 31,446

13. GIWA

APC: 45,574
PDP: 9,838

