Buhari Leads in 12 Ogun LGAs, Atiku 4

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress  (APC) Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, is leading in Ogun State in 12 local government areas out of the 16 local councils already collated as at the time of filing in the report.

While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had so far won in four local government areas, as monitored by THISDAY.

Ogun State has 20 local government areas. The results of the remaining four local government areas are being awaited.

The results of the four LGs are expected from Ipokia, Odogbolu, Egbado North and Ijebu East.
The exercise is being carried out under the supervision of the State Collation Officer, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, and in conjunction with the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji.

The results of Local Government Areas so far collated are as follows :

Ijebu-Ode LG

APC – 12,850
PDP- 7,253

Ijebu North East LG

APC-6,435
PDP-5,149

Remo North LG
APC -5,659
PDP-6,269

Odeda LG
APC- 10,049
PDP-4,995

Abeokuta North LG
APC- 22,044
PDP- 7,528

Sagamu LG
APC – 20,875
PDP- 16,532

Imeko-Afon LG
APC- 6,425
PDP-6,689

Ogun Waterside LG
APC-6,889
PDP-8,262

Egbado South LG
APC- 12,934
PDP-10,709

Obafemi Owode LG
APC-16,243
PDP-7,938

Ikenne LG
APC-10,283
PDP-8,708

Abeokuta South LG
APC-26,462
PDP -13,853

Ado Odo/Ota LG
APC- 33,348
PDP-20,352

Ewekoro LG
APC-10,060
PDP-5,101

Ifo LG
APC-23,895
PDP-8,968

Ijebu North LG
APC – 13,974
PDP- 16,196

