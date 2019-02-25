Buhari Leads in 12 Ogun LGAs, Atiku 4

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, is leading in Ogun State in 12 local government areas out of the 16 local councils already collated as at the time of filing in the report.

While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had so far won in four local government areas, as monitored by THISDAY.

Ogun State has 20 local government areas. The results of the remaining four local government areas are being awaited.

The results of the four LGs are expected from Ipokia, Odogbolu, Egbado North and Ijebu East.

The exercise is being carried out under the supervision of the State Collation Officer, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, and in conjunction with the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji.

The results of Local Government Areas so far collated are as follows :

Ijebu-Ode LG

APC – 12,850

PDP- 7,253

Ijebu North East LG

APC-6,435

PDP-5,149

Remo North LG

APC -5,659

PDP-6,269

Odeda LG

APC- 10,049

PDP-4,995

Abeokuta North LG

APC- 22,044

PDP- 7,528

Sagamu LG

APC – 20,875

PDP- 16,532

Imeko-Afon LG

APC- 6,425

PDP-6,689

Ogun Waterside LG

APC-6,889

PDP-8,262

Egbado South LG

APC- 12,934

PDP-10,709

Obafemi Owode LG

APC-16,243

PDP-7,938

Ikenne LG

APC-10,283

PDP-8,708

Abeokuta South LG

APC-26,462

PDP -13,853

Ado Odo/Ota LG

APC- 33,348

PDP-20,352

Ewekoro LG

APC-10,060

PDP-5,101

Ifo LG

APC-23,895

PDP-8,968

Ijebu North LG

APC – 13,974

PDP- 16,196