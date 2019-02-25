Buhari Leads in 12 Ogun LGAs, Atiku 4

|
Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, is leading in Ogun State in 12 local government areas out of the 16 local councils already collated as at the time of filing in the report.
While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had so far won in four local government areas, as monitored by THISDAY.
Ogun State has 20 local government areas. The results of the remaining four local government areas are being awaited.
The results of the four LGs are expected from Ipokia, Odogbolu, Egbado North and Ijebu East.
The exercise is being carried out under the supervision of the State Collation Officer, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, and in conjunction with the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji.
The results of Local Government Areas so far collated are as follows :
Ijebu-Ode LG
APC – 12,850
PDP- 7,253
Ijebu North East LG
APC-6,435
PDP-5,149
Remo North LG
APC -5,659
PDP-6,269
Odeda LG
APC- 10,049
PDP-4,995
Abeokuta North LG
APC- 22,044
PDP- 7,528
Sagamu LG
APC – 20,875
PDP- 16,532
Imeko-Afon LG
APC- 6,425
PDP-6,689
Ogun Waterside LG
APC-6,889
PDP-8,262
Egbado South LG
APC- 12,934
PDP-10,709
Obafemi Owode LG
APC-16,243
PDP-7,938
Ikenne LG
APC-10,283
PDP-8,708
Abeokuta South LG
APC-26,462
PDP -13,853
Ado Odo/Ota LG
APC- 33,348
PDP-20,352
Ewekoro LG
APC-10,060
PDP-5,101
Ifo LG
APC-23,895
PDP-8,968
Ijebu North LG
APC – 13,974
PDP- 16,196