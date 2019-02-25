Buhari Defeats Atiku in Eight LGAs in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in eight out of 16 LGAs of Kwara State during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

The affected LGAs won by President Buhari are Oyun, Offa, Patigi, Ekiti, Moro, Irepodun, Asa and Ilorin East while Atiku won only Oke-Ero LGA.

In the results released in Ilorin yesterday by the state collation officer of INEC , Professor Bala Abdullahi said that, APC candidate polled 11,051 votes as against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that polled 4,904 votes in Oyun local government council area of the state.

The other results released include: Oke-Ero, APC- 6,079, PDP- 6,242; Ekiti, APC- 6,662, PDP-5,397; Asa, APC- 15,976, PDP- 10,705; Irepodun, APC – 14, 395, PDP -10,232; Moro, APC- 17, 534, PDP- 7,598; Ilorin East, APC – 31, 039, PDP-12,820; Offa, APC – 23, 685, PDP -4,540, and Patigi, APC – 14, 791; PDP- 3, 493.