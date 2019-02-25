APC Wins House Seat in Niger

APCs Umar Mohammed Bago has won the mandate of his people to represent Chanchaga Federal constituency of Niger State for the third time.

In the result of Saturday’s election announced in Minna yesterday Umar Bago polled 39,391 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Audu Buba who scored 17,869,000 while the ADP candidate, Ambassador Nma got 4,415.

In Suleja federal constituency the APC candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Lado polled 54,224 to pick the second term ticket while the PDP candidate, Mukhtar Iya, got 38,732 and the ACD candidate, Alhaji Yussuf Tagwai, got 37,319 votes.