APC Wins Girei LGA in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Out of 21 Local Government Areas in Adamawa State, only Girei results have been announced by the State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Prof. Andrew Haruna, who is VC of Federal University Gashua.

He said the APC presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari scored 17765 while the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar scored 14673.

For Senate, APC scored 20342 votes, PDP 10786, while ADC scored 1728 votes.

In the House of Representatives result for the local government, APC got 17687, PDP 11912, while ADC polled 2947 votes.