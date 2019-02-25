Amosun Wins Ogun Central Seat, Defeats Oseni-Gomez

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Sen Ibikunle Amosun, has won the Ogun Central Senatorial seat. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mrs Titi Oseni-Gomez by 37,101 votes.

While announcing the results, Prof Idris Akanbi, the Returning officer for Ogun Central district, disclosed that, Amosun polled 88,110 votes, while Oseni-Gomez won 37,101 votes. Ogun Central Senatorial district is made up of six local government areas.

The Ogun Central Senatorial Collation was held at Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta.

Below are the results from the local governments in Ogun Central as announced by INEC

(1) ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

APC – 20,663

PDP – 8,264

APM – 584

ADC – 10,592

ADP – 24

(2) ABEOKUTA NORTH LG

APC- 18,385,

PDP- 4, 118,

APM- 2,496,

ADC – 7544,

ADP – 923.

(3) EWEKORO LG

APC – 8,133,

PDP, 3,671,

APM – 1,325,

ADC – 3,106

(4) ODEDA LG

APC -8, 217,

PDP – 3,563,

APM – 1,365,

ADC – 3,726

(5) OBAFEMI OWODE LG

APC – 13,712

PDP – 6,691

APM – 1,392

ADC – 4,242

ADP – 923

(6) IFO LG

APC – 19,000

PDP – 6,929

APM – 2,974

ADC – 5,986

ADP – 980

TOTAL SCORES:

APC – 88,110

PDP – 33, 276

APM – 10,039

ADC – 37,101

ADP – 6,510