Again, Boroffice Wins Senate Seat

James Sowole in Akure

For the second time since the beginning of Fourth Republic, Ondo State yesterday produced a third term Senator in the person of Professor Ajayi Boroffice.

The first person that was elected for a third term was Senator Gbenga Oguniya, who was in the upper chamber of the National Assembly from 1999 to 2011 when he represented Ondo Central.

Boroffice had been in the Senate since 2011 when he was elected on the platform of Labour Party (LP).

He however defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before the end of his first term in office.

The third term senator, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated other contestants by wide merging.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the senatorial collation centre in Owo, Boroffice scored 53,199 votes to defeat Dr. Tunji Abayomi of the Action Alliance (AA) who scored 43,100 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Segun Alonge, scored 34,490 votes.

In Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency, the APC candidate, Olbunmi Tunji Ojo, defeated the incumbent, Stephen Olemija, who left APC when he lost the primary to contest under the platform of AA.

Ojo scored 20,988 votes to defeat AA and PDP candidates who scored 10,979 and 12,969 respectively.

In the Akoko South West/Akoko South East federal constituency, Mr Ade Adeogun of APC scored 19,047 to beat AA and PDP candidates who scoreed 14,914 and 12,907 respectively.

The results were announced at the respective collation centres by the INEC

In the results announced by INEC for the Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency, Ikengboju Gboluga of the PDP scored 31,042 votes to defeat Hon Albert Akintoye who scored 19,875.

However, unofficial results gathered from Ondo Central and Ondo South districts showed that PDP candidates are leading in their respective constituencies.

In the Ondo Central, Senator Ayo Akinyelure was leading both the APC and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidates in the results gathered so far.

Meanwhile, in Ondo South, the PDP candidate, Nicholas Tofowomo, was leading the incumbent, Senator Yele Omogunwa of the APC, who was seeking reelection.

Similarly, unofficial results gathered in Akure North/Akure South constituency showed that the PDP candidate, Adedayo Omolade, was leading just as the APC candidate, Mayowa Akinfolarin, was leading in Odigbo/IleOluji/Okeigbo federal constituency.

In Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Mr. Tajudeen Adefisoye of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was leading Mr. Kayode Akinmade of the PDP in the results gathered from polling centres.

For Ondo West/Ondo East federal constituency, Mr. Abiola Makinde of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was leading the incumbent, Hon Joseph Akinlaja of the ZLP and the APC candidate.

In Owo/Ose federal constituency, Mr. Timehin Adelegbe of the APC was leading the PDP candidate in the results gathered.