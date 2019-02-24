Senatorial Election: Saraki Loses Asa, Ilorin East LGAs

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Senate President Bukola Saraki has lost in two of the four local government that make up his Kwara Central senatorial district in the senatorial election held on Saturday.

The four local government areas in Kwara Central senatorial district are Asa, Ilorin South, Ilorin East and Ilorin West local government council areas.

According the results announced by the State INEC on Sunday, the Senate President lost in Asa and Ilorin East local government areas.

In Asa local government area, APC scored 15,932 votes while PDP got 11,252.

The result announced by the Local Government Collation Officer, Professor Emmanuel Sanya, at the state headquarters of INEC, also showed that Accord Party scored 18 votes, AA 74, ACPN 25, ADC 33, ADP 55 ANRP 33 and ANP 20.

The election result for Ilorin East local government council declared

by the INEC collation officer, Professor Mufutau Ijaya, showed that APC polled 30,014 votes while PDP got 14,654 votes.

Meanwhile, the remaining two local government councils that make up the Kwara Central senatorial district of the state are still being awaited at the time of filling this report.

Also, the results of six federal constituencies in the state are yet to be released.