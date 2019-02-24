PDP Planning to Claim Victory Based on Fake Election Results, APC Alleges

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has alleged that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, is making moves to claim victory in Saturday’s presidential election by publishing fake results.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, APC said it was aware that an emergency meeting of the main opposition party had been summoned for Sunday somewhere in Abuja to map out plans on how to issue fake election results and to prepare grounds for protests.

The party accused one of the PDP’ campaign Spokesmen, Alhaji Buba Galadima, of preempting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by tipping the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the winner.

“We call for the immediate arrest of Alhaji Buba Galadima as PDP and Atiku’s campaign perfect plans to release fake presidential results ahead of INEC; plans to mobilise hoodlums for choreographed protests,” it said.

APC alleged that the PDP had summoned emergency meeting in Abuja to announce its own version of the results of the presidential election.

The APC statement said that,”top on the agenda of the PDP’s meeting is to activate the last strand of their Dubai strategies that have since collapsed like a pack of cards: they plan to release fake results of the Presidential Election later today or early Monday morning that they claimed to have compiled themselves.

“Our information is that they aim to create crises and confusion that will lead to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar claiming victory in a day or two from today ahead of the official announcement of the results by INEC. “Then, what would follow will be some carefully choreographed protests by pockets of hoodlums in some parts of the country. The ultimate aim is to curry the sympathy of our foreign friends and push us to the Venezuela situation”.

APC said it is asking the INEC, Nigeria Broadcasting Commission and all law-enforcement agencies “to warn the PDP and all their surrogates like the amorphous CUPP and their likes that anyone who flouts the law on announcement of official results will be made to face the law”.

APC campaign council further said that some PDP social media agents were already flying some kites on-line as to the number of states allegedly won by PDP.

It said that Galadima had made a short video announcing PDP as the winner of the Presidential Election, adding that as an official spokesperson, he was clearly acting on behalf of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“We, therefore call for the immediate arrest, interrogation and prosecution of Alhaji Buba Galadima in this regard. The world is watching and waiting on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to say something on the video by Alhaji Buba Galadima.

“Consequently, we urge all well-meaning Nigerians, the International Community and even reasonable members of the opposition not to be bought by these cheap antics of the PDP. Let’s restrain our wards from being used by these unscrupulous elements. Nigeria will continue to exist after this election.

The APC said that President Muhammadu Buhari had never took laws into his hands and declared himself President in the years he lost elections to the PDP under controversial circumstances.

“On those occasions, he also never declared parallel results. He availed himself of constitutional means to address his grievance by approaching the law courts,” it said.