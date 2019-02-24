New Yoruba Magazine Hits News Stand

As business opportunities keeps expanding and players in various sector of the economy are connecting all over the world on a per second basis, a new business magazine to be published in indigenous language is set to hit the news stand.

The magazine to be known as Asejere desires to promote commerce and entrepreneurship among the people of the South West region of Nigeria, wherever they may be. The newspaper is expected to promote economic ingenuity of the Yoruba people.

Asejere will be the first and only indigenous language publication dedicated solely to the promotion of commerce in the South West states and beyond. It shall be published in the most lucid Yoruba language.

Speaking to newsmen last week, the Acting Editor of Asejere Magazine, Ms. Sinmisola Ajadi said the newspaper which is being published by Hebron Media Concepts will be another addition to the indigenous language newspaper market and by extension the vibrant Nigerian newspaper market.

The publishers promised to protect and expand commerce and economic principles of the Oodua states and communities by focusing on entrepreneurship, investments and business opportunities while pursuing quality and excellence in the conduct of its affairs.

Ajadi also noted that the reason for the establishment of the paper is to fill vacuum and the need for market women and men, traders, artisans which constitute a big percentage in the small and medium scale sector to have a voice of their own.

“As business opportunities keeps expanding and players in the sector are connecting all over the world on a per second basis, the publishers want to expose our readers to the various business opportunities around them and for the informal sector to learn how they can improve on their business while learning from the experience of other established business people.

“We want to educate the Yoruba people anywhere they may be all over the world, especially those who are in the bracket of the informal sector; tradesmen, artisans, market men and women, workers, employed, unemployed on how they can better do their business and ply their trade, while also showcasing the people that formulate the policies that have impact directly or indirectly on their business and trade.

“Not only that, this publication will also seek to give a boost to Yoruba Language promotion especially in our public life. It will also help to avoid the prediction of UNICEF that by 2025 a lot of indigenous languages would have gone to extinction.”