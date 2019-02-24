Glo Social Media Competition Excites Youths

Olaseni Durojaiye

Nigerian telecommunication multinational, Globacom Nigeria Limited has introduced online talent competition, #GLOIN60SECONDS aimed at giving thousands of Nigerian youths exhibit their talents the social media.

The telecom giant gave details about the competition in a statement by its Corporate Communication Office yesterday, noting that a good number of Nigerian youths were thrilled by the prospect of the competition.

The statement said Nigerian youths “have gone buzzing on the social media platforms, uploading exciting videos that can earn them a slot in the finals of the competition.

“Following the presentations of cash prizes to several batches of winners in the competition, a lot of videos, ranging from drama skits to dancing, comedy, poetry, singing and other creative activities have been uploaded by thousands of youths vying to win either the N1 million grand prize or the five consolation prizes of N200,000 each.

“The competition offers participants the opportunity to upload a one-minute video of themselves showcasing their talents on their social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GLOIN60SECONDS. The video could be on music, dance, comedy, poetry or any other creative ability.”

The statement added that seven lucky contestants with the highest video likes “are selected every week and rewarded with a sum of N50,000 cash in the challenge which started on December 10, 2018.

“Winners of weeks one to five had been presented with their cheques in Gloworld outlets across the country, while winners of the weeks six, seven and eight will be presented with their cheques on Wednesday, February 27.

“The presentation was made ahead of the grand finale, in which 30 top rated videos from all three categories will be selected to contest for voting for the period of one week and after which the cheque of N1 million, grand prize and five N200,000 consolation prizes will be presented to the lucky winners.”

Sharing his experience about the competition, a 200-level student of Economics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Akinmolarin Bolarinwa, who uploaded a drama skit on his Twitter account, expressed optimism that he would win in the final of the competition.

“I have read about those who have won in the competition and have also seen photographs of those who collected their cheques and I have confidence that my drama video will qualify to win in the next draw.”

Testimonies by previous winners showed that since they emerged winners in the competition, a lot of attention had been drawn to their social media accounts and they have been encouraged to follow their passions.

For instance, a professional dance artiste, Oreoluwa Oladapo, who had earlier collected his cash prize said that the #GLOIN60SECONDS had increased his followers on Instagram, saying his creativity had also gone up because you have to be creative to realise your dream. This is the best platform for youths at the moment”.

Similarly, a graduate of Botany from Ahmadu Bello University and a dancer, Mukta Anthony said winning in the#GLOIN60SECONDS challenge “is a big boost to me and I am particularly happy to be a winner. Glo gives back to its subscribers and I will continue to preach the Glo gospel to my friends and relations.”

The winners in the finals are expected to be announced in the next fortnight.