APC Clears All Senate, Reps Seats in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates as winners of the three senatorial and six House of Representatives seats in Ekiti State in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

In the results declared by INEC, Prince Dayo Adeyeye of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

A former House of Representatives member and All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Ekiti Central for the Saturday National Assembly elections, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has won the senatorial seat in the state.

Bamidele, who was in the lower chambers of the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, scored a total of 94,279 to trounce the PDP candidate, Mr Obafemi Adewale, who polled a total of 48,707 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Laide Lawal, announced the results in the early hours of Sunday in Ikere.

While the winner scored 77,621 votes, the opposition PDP and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, polled a total of 53,741 votes.

Apart from the APC and PDP, the other parties that participated in the election were Democratic Alliance (DA), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), NAC and others.

Similarly, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, declared the Senator Adetunmbi of the APC the winner of the Ekiti North Senatorial District poll.

Adetunmbi polled 60,689 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Duro Faseyi of the PDP who recorded 49,209 votes.

However, the candidates of the APC in both Ekiti South constituency 1 and Ekiti North constituency II, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu and Olarewaju Ibrahim, were declared the winners with a wide margin of victory respectively.

Adaramodu of the APC emerged with a total number of 41,864 as against the candidature of the PDP, Mr. Segun Adekola, who polled 24,707.

The APC candidate in Ekiti North constituency II, Olarewaju Ibrahim, polled 29,388 votes against his PDP opponent, Mr. Olusola Omotoso, who garnered 23,684 votes.

Hon. Sola Fatoba and Mrs Wumi Ogunlola, APC candidates for the House of Representatives seats in Ekiti Central Federal constituencies 1 and 2 respectively, also won in the contests.

The candidate of APC in Ekiti North federal constituency 1, Mr Peter Owolabi defeated the incumbent, Kehinde Agboola of the PDP.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday hailed the election results declared which favoured all the National Assembly candidates of his party.

Fayemi spoke at the Government House Chapel, Ado-Ekiti, where he worshiped along with Prince Dayo Adeyeye (senator-elect for Ekiti Central District) and Hon. Sola Fatoba (member-elect, House of Representatives Ekiti Central 1) and Prof. Dupe Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the state.

He, however, sympathised with families of victims of election violence as reported in some parts of the country, while urging Nigerians to always seek for peace at all time.

The governor also urged winners in the election to be humble and focused on service delivery. He advised them to see their victory as a product of God’s grace and not as a result of their power or might.

“We have every reason to thank God for the peaceful conduct of the election in Ekiti State. Two weeks ago, the congregation here raised prayer points concerning the peaceful conduct of the election in our state. And God indeed answered our prayers.

“The elections held in a peaceful atmosphere in Ekiti. We pray for the repose of the lives lost during the election in some parts of the country and pray that peace will reign supreme in the country,” he said.