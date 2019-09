Gboyega Akinsami

he National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has won his Polling Unit 047, Ward 3, at Sunday Adigun, Alausa, in Ikeja, Lagos for President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the poll results announced at the polling unit, APC polled 121 votes as against 53 polled by the PDP.

In the Senatorial election, APC scored 134 votes to defeat PDP, which polled 46 votes.

In the House Representatives election, APC got 124 votes while PDP scored 45 votes.