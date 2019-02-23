Superstory TV Drama Now Available on STV Network 

Gists

TV viewers of all ages were pleasantly surprised, recently, to discover that Superstory, Nigeria’s most-watched TV Drama, is available on the primetime line-up of Silverbird Television (STV) Network across Nigeria.

Through a special partnership which commenced on 7th February, the multiple-award-winning TV drama has been airing on Thursdays on STV Network which is available across Nigeria.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., Managing Director of WAP, “Our company has entertained millions of families across Nigeria for several decades and one of the things which has made this possible is our continued conscious effort to listen to feedback and satisfy the desires of all stakeholders.

Hence, the expansion of Superstory to STV Network is in line with innumerable requests from audience members across Nigeria, as well as several advertisers who have supported Superstory TV Drama over the years.”